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Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
HX6982/10
3 modos
Dos cabezales de cepillado
Higienizador por rayos UV
La exclusiva acción dinámica del cepillo Philips Sonicare alcanza de forma suave y eficiente las zonas interdentales y la línea de las encías.
El exclusivo cabezal con cuello en ángulo de este cabezal de cepillado permite llegar más fácil a los molares y eliminar la placa en zonas difíciles de alcanzar.
Solución todo en uno para la higienización, carga y almacenamiento del dispositivo. El higienizador por rayos UV para el cabezal del cepillo le ayuda a eliminar las bacterias del cabezal del cepillo. Elimina hasta el 99% de bacterias y virus.*
4.1
de 4
48
Reseñas
JayD
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
A most useful product
One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Toothygrin
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says on the tin
My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
baby
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very easy to use and clean teeth
Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Basado en un estudio con más de 2600 profesionales dentales (dentistas e higienistas) en Alemania, Canadá, China, Corea, España, Estados Unidos, Francia, Italia, Japón, Países Bajos, Reino Unido, Suiza y Suecia en 2023-2024.
E. coli, S. mutans y Herpes simplex