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Descatalogado

Philips Sonicare FlexCareCepillo dental eléctrico sónico

HX6982/10

4.1
| (48) Reseñas
Limpieza avanzada
Tecnología innovadora que proporciona mejores resultados. Ahora hay una forma garantizada de mejorar su salud dental. Se trata del nuevo Philips Sonicare Flexcare, que se adapta a sus necesidades de cuidado bucal.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

La marca de cepillos dentales sónicos más recomendada por profesionales de todo el mundo1

Limpieza avanzada

  • 3 modos

  • Dos cabezales de cepillado

  • Higienizador por rayos UV

La acción de limpieza dinámica de Sonicare conduce el fluido entre los dientes

La acción de limpieza dinámica de Sonicare conduce el fluido entre los dientes

La exclusiva acción dinámica del cepillo Philips Sonicare alcanza de forma suave y eficiente las zonas interdentales y la línea de las encías.

Cabezal con cuello en ángulo para llegar mejor a los molares

Cabezal con cuello en ángulo para llegar mejor a los molares

El exclusivo cabezal con cuello en ángulo de este cabezal de cepillado permite llegar más fácil a los molares y eliminar la placa en zonas difíciles de alcanzar.

Higienizador por rayos UV. Un cepillo limpio garantiza una mayor salud bucodental

Solución todo en uno para la higienización, carga y almacenamiento del dispositivo. El higienizador por rayos UV para el cabezal del cepillo le ayuda a eliminar las bacterias del cabezal del cepillo. Elimina hasta el 99% de bacterias y virus.*

Especificaciones técnicas

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Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

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Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.1

de 4

48

Reseñas

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A most useful product

One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it says on the tin

My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very easy to use and clean teeth

Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Avisos legales

  1. Basado en un estudio con más de 2600 profesionales dentales (dentistas e higienistas) en Alemania, Canadá, China, Corea, España, Estados Unidos, Francia, Italia, Japón, Países Bajos, Reino Unido, Suiza y Suecia en 2023-2024. 

  1. E. coli, S. mutans y Herpes simplex