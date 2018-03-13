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Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Classic+ (nuevo)
A diferencia de otros biberones, el sistema anticólicos demostrado clínicamente se integra ahora en la tetina, con lo que resulta más fácil montar el biberón correctamente. Mientras el bebé se alimenta, la exclusiva válvula de la tetina se abre para permitir que el aire entre en el biberón en lugar de la barriguita del bebé.
El sueño y la nutrición son fundamentales para la salud y felicidad de su bebé. Se ha llevado a cabo un ensayo clínico aleatorio para comprobar si el diseño de los biberones afecta al "comportamiento del bebé". En él, se ha comprobado que el biberón clásico Philips Avent reduce significativamente el malestar en aproximadamente 28 minutos al día respecto al biberón comparado (46 minutos frente a 74 minutos, p=0,05). Esto quedó especialmente demostrado durante la noche.*
La exclusiva válvula de la tetina se flexiona según el ritmo de alimentación del bebé. La leche solo fluye al ritmo del bebé para minimizar la sobrealimentación, las regurgitaciones, los eructos y los gases
4.8
de 4
20
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
COB6770
13/03/2018
España
LOS MEJORES.
SET DE BIBERONES Y TETNIAS, LO MEJORES DEL MERCADO CON DIFERENCIA.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Selección para recién nacidos
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Selección para recién nacidos
ChrisV
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great kit
Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
All you need to get started
This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
A las 2 semanas de vida, los bebés alimentados con el biberón de Philips Avent sufrían menos cólicos que los bebés alimentados con biberones convencionales. A las 2 semanas de vida, los bebés alimentados con el biberón de Philips Avent sufrían menos malestar que aquellos que estaban siendo alimentados con otros biberones.