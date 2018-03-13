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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*
  • Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*
  • Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*
  • Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*

Descatalogado

Philips AventSelección para recién nacidos

SCD371/00

4.8
| (20) Reseñas | 100% ha recomendado este producto
Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*
La práctica colección SCD371/00 de Philips Avent incluye 4 biberones Classic+ (2 de 125 ml y 2 de 260 ml), una escobilla para biberón y tetina, y un chupete blanco translúcido de 0 a 6 meses.
Ver todos los beneficios

Fácil de limpiar para una higiene perfecta

Clínicamente probado, reduce los cólicos y las molestias*

  • Classic+ (nuevo)

Sistema anticólicos demostrado para reducir los cólicos*

Sistema anticólicos demostrado para reducir los cólicos*

A diferencia de otros biberones, el sistema anticólicos demostrado clínicamente se integra ahora en la tetina, con lo que resulta más fácil montar el biberón correctamente. Mientras el bebé se alimenta, la exclusiva válvula de la tetina se abre para permitir que el aire entre en el biberón en lugar de la barriguita del bebé.

El malestar se reduce, especialmente por la noche

El malestar se reduce, especialmente por la noche

El sueño y la nutrición son fundamentales para la salud y felicidad de su bebé. Se ha llevado a cabo un ensayo clínico aleatorio para comprobar si el diseño de los biberones afecta al "comportamiento del bebé". En él, se ha comprobado que el biberón clásico Philips Avent reduce significativamente el malestar en aproximadamente 28 minutos al día respecto al biberón comparado (46 minutos frente a 74 minutos, p=0,05). Esto quedó especialmente demostrado durante la noche.*

El bebé controla el flujo de leche para reducir las regurgitaciones, los eructos y los gases

El bebé controla el flujo de leche para reducir las regurgitaciones, los eructos y los gases

La exclusiva válvula de la tetina se flexiona según el ritmo de alimentación del bebé. La leche solo fluye al ritmo del bebé para minimizar la sobrealimentación, las regurgitaciones, los eructos y los gases

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.8

de 4

20

Reseñas

100%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2
1

13/03/2018

España

España

LOS MEJORES.

SET DE BIBERONES Y TETNIAS, LO MEJORES DEL MERCADO CON DIFERENCIA.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Selección para recién nacidos

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Selección para recién nacidos

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kit

Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

28/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

All you need to get started

This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

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Avisos legales

  1. A las 2 semanas de vida, los bebés alimentados con el biberón de Philips Avent sufrían menos cólicos que los bebés alimentados con biberones convencionales. A las 2 semanas de vida, los bebés alimentados con el biberón de Philips Avent sufrían menos malestar que aquellos que estaban siendo alimentados con otros biberones.