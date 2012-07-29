Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
0-6 meses
Para quitar fácilmente el chupete Philips Avent en cualquier momento
Las tetinas ortodónticas, ventiladas, planas y simétricas de Philips Avent aseguran el desarrollo natural del paladar, dientes y encías; incluso cuando el chupete acaba del revés en la boca del bebé.
La tetina de silicona de Philips Avent no tiene sabor ni olor, por ello es más probable que sea aceptada por su bebé. La silicona es suave, transparente, fácil de limpiar y no se pone pegajosa. La tetina es resistente, duradera y no se deformará ni perderá el color con el tiempo.
5.0
de 4
6
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
SRiffat
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
the product is good
My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Best dummy you can buy
Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Cheryl2012
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product :)
My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2024 con 8139 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés.