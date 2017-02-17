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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión
  • Facilidad de succión

Descatalogado

Philips AventVaso con boquilla

SCF553/05

4.5
| (36) Reseñas | 94% ha recomendado este producto
Facilidad de succión
El vaso con boquilla Philips Avent es perfecto tanto para los niños como para sus padres. La suave boquilla de silicona hace que beber sea más cómodo con un diseño con menos piezas que garantiza una limpieza del vaso más fácil
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Vaso con boquilla suave para beber con comodidad

Facilidad de succión

  • Facilidad de succión

  • 260 ml

  • 9m+

  • niño

Todas las piezas son aptas para lavavajillas, para mayor comodidad

Todas las piezas son aptas para lavavajillas, para mayor comodidad

.

Boquilla de silicona en una sola pieza, fácil de montar

La válvula está integrada en la boquilla para garantizar un montaje rápido y sin complicaciones.

Diseño con forma ondulada, para un mejor agarre

El vaso está diseñado para ofrecer un agarre más cómodo, para las manos pequeñas del bebé.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.5

de 4

36

Reseñas

94%

ha recomendado este producto

17/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for bottle to cup weaning.

This was a great transition cup for anyone struggling to get baby from normal bottle to a cup.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

13/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent features, great value, great design.

Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

13/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent features, great value, great design.

Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup

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Avisos legales

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 