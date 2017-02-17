Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Facilidad de succión
260 ml
9m+
niño
.
La válvula está integrada en la boquilla para garantizar un montaje rápido y sin complicaciones.
El vaso está diseñado para ofrecer un agarre más cómodo, para las manos pequeñas del bebé.
4.5
de 4
36
Reseñas
94%
ha recomendado este producto
Kole
17/02/2017
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Great for bottle to cup weaning.
This was a great transition cup for anyone struggling to get baby from normal bottle to a cup.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Lee1060
13/02/2017
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Excellent features, great value, great design.
Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
sonian89
13/02/2017
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Excellent features, great value, great design.
Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.