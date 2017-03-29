Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
SCF612/10
Almacenamiento
Vasos fáciles de etiquetar, para ayudarle a identificar la fecha y el contenido
Los recipientes para leche materna son compatibles con todos los extractores de leche y tetinas de Philips Avent.
Los vasos de Philips Avent se pueden guardar en el frigorífico o el congelador y son aptos para el lavavajillas
3.7
de 4
48
Reseñas
Lumerlan
29/03/2017
España
Muy cómodos y prácticos
Los usé con la primera y los estoy usando con el segundo. Son cómodos de usar y más si tiene su sacaleches que van directamente al embalse la conservación es buena y después los uso para las papillas y conservar los purés La vida útil es muy larga y son cómodos después para los purés Además reutilizables
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers