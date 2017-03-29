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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
  • Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent

Descatalogado

Philips Avent VIATarritos para leche materna Avent

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Reseñas
Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent
El sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent es versátil, ahorra espacio y se ha diseñado para crecer con su bebé. Utilice el mismo vaso para almacenar la leche materna y los alimentos del bebé. Se adapta a todos los extractores y tetinas de Philips Avent.
Ver todos los beneficios
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Vaso para almacenar leche

Sencillo sistema de almacenamiento de Philips Avent

  • Almacenamiento

Fácil de organizar

Fácil de organizar

Vasos fáciles de etiquetar, para ayudarle a identificar la fecha y el contenido

Para todos los extractores de leche y tetinas de Philips Avent

Los recipientes para leche materna son compatibles con todos los extractores de leche y tetinas de Philips Avent.

Se puede usar en el frigorífico/congelador

Los vasos de Philips Avent se pueden guardar en el frigorífico o el congelador y son aptos para el lavavajillas

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.7

de 4

48

Reseñas

29/03/2017

España

España

Muy cómodos y prácticos

Los usé con la primera y los estoy usando con el segundo. Son cómodos de usar y más si tiene su sacaleches que van directamente al embalse la conservación es buena y después los uso para las papillas y conservar los purés La vida útil es muy larga y son cómodos después para los purés Además reutilizables

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

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