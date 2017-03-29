Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product