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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Sustituya fácilmente la pajita cuando sea necesario
  • Sustituya fácilmente la pajita cuando sea necesario

Descatalogado

Philips AventVasos con pajita

SCF797/00

2
| (6) Reseñas
Sustituya fácilmente la pajita cuando sea necesario
El set de pajitas curvadas de repuesto para Philips Avent incluye 2 pajitas. Es perfecto para sustituir cualquier pieza que se haya perdido o cambiar la pajita y mantener la higiene y limpieza del vaso en cualquier momento.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Productos compatibles
Vasos con pajita

Vasos con pajita

SCF796/01

Vasos con pajita

Vasos con pajita

SCF796/02

Vasos con pajita

Vasos con pajita

SCF798/01

Mantenga el vaso con pajita en perfectas condiciones.

Sustituya fácilmente la pajita cuando sea necesario

  • Conjunto de pajitas de repuesto

  • 2 unidades

Cambie fácilmente la pajita para mantenerla limpia

Apto para todos los vasos con pajita flexible

Apto para todos los vasos con pajita flexible

La pajita de sustitución puede usarse tal cual en los vasos con pajita flexible de 300 ml (10 oz). No obstante, en los vasos con pajita de 200 ml (7 oz), es necesario utilizar unas tijeras para acortar la pajita unos 3 cm. Para facilitar la medición, consulte el lateral del embalaje.

La parte inferior de la pajita está curvada para beber con comodidad hasta el último sorbo

La parte inferior de la pajita está curvada para beber con comodidad hasta el último sorbo

La parte inferior de la pajita está curvada para que llegue fácilmente al líquido y se permita beber en una posición natural.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

2.0

de 4

6

Reseñas

4
3

15/10/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Ecological

Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

25/04/2022

Suomi

Suomi

Straws are too easily bitten through

These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.

Ventajas

Kids love them

Contras

Straw breaks too easily

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

13/04/2022

Danmark

Danmark

God og irriterende

God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

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Avisos legales

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 