Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
SCF797/00
Conjunto de pajitas de repuesto
2 unidades
La pajita de sustitución puede usarse tal cual en los vasos con pajita flexible de 300 ml (10 oz). No obstante, en los vasos con pajita de 200 ml (7 oz), es necesario utilizar unas tijeras para acortar la pajita unos 3 cm. Para facilitar la medición, consulte el lateral del embalaje.
La parte inferior de la pajita está curvada para que llegue fácilmente al líquido y se permita beber en una posición natural.
2.0
de 4
6
Reseñas
Malla2
15/10/2021
Suomi
Ecological
Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Marther
25/04/2022
Suomi
Straws are too easily bitten through
These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.
Ventajas
Kids love them
Contras
Straw breaks too easily
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Vagners
13/04/2022
Danmark
God og irriterende
God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.