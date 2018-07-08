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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
  • Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.

Descatalogado

FliteAuriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

SHB4405BK/00

3.4
| (21) Reseñas
Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.
Los auriculares inalámbricos Philips Flite Ultrlite son increíblemente ligeros y sorprendentemente potentes. Sin cables, se adaptan a ti, con un diseño totalmente plegable, fino y compacto, que te acompaña allí donde vayas.
Ver todos los beneficios

Unos auriculares que desafían las leyes de la gravedad

Ligereza máxima. Sonido a lo grande.

  • Control. 32 mm, cerrado parte posterior

  • De diadema

  • Almohadillas suaves para las orejas

  • Auriculares plegables

Controladores de altavoz de alta potencia de 32 mm para un sonido nítido

Controladores de altavoz de alta potencia de 32 mm para un sonido nítido

Controladores preinclinados de alta potencia de 32 mm para un sonido nítido con bajos ricos y profundos.

Control remoto para llamadas manos libres y música

Control remoto para llamadas manos libres y música

El control remoto fácil de usar te permite reproducir o detener canciones y responder llamadas con solo pulsar un botón.

Almohadillas suaves para una comodidad duradera

Almohadillas suaves para una comodidad duradera

Almohadillas suaves y controladores preinclinados ideales para una comodidad duradera.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.4

de 4

21

Reseñas

08/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Great headphones

I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fab wireless headphones

Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

22/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and easy to use

These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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