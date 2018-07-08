Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
SHB4405BK/00
Control. 32 mm, cerrado parte posterior
De diadema
Almohadillas suaves para las orejas
Auriculares plegables
Controladores preinclinados de alta potencia de 32 mm para un sonido nítido con bajos ricos y profundos.
El control remoto fácil de usar te permite reproducir o detener canciones y responder llamadas con solo pulsar un botón.
Almohadillas suaves y controladores preinclinados ideales para una comodidad duradera.
3.4
de 4
21
Reseñas
Peppa2106
08/07/2018
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Great headphones
I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
CazzaBow
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Fab wireless headphones
Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Eckie1953
22/12/2017
United Kingdom
Light and easy to use
These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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