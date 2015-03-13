Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)