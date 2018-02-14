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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
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  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
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  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

Star Wars special editionAfeitadora eléctrica en seco

SW3700/07

4.6
| (8) Reseñas | 100% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Elige un afeitado apurado y cómodo. Nuestras cuchillas ComfortCut con cabezales de perfil redondeado se deslizan suavemente sobre la piel para un afeitado con protección.
Ver todos los beneficios

Siente la fuerza

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

  • Sistema de cuchillas ComfortCut

  • Cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones

  • Recortador desplegable

Los bordes redondeados se mueven cuidadosamente por la piel para un afeitado con protección

Los bordes redondeados se mueven cuidadosamente por la piel para un afeitado con protección

Disfruta de un cómodo afeitado en seco. Nuestro sistema de cuchillas ComfortCut con cabezales de perfil redondeado se desliza suavemente sobre tu piel, protegiéndola de cortes y rasguños.

Las 27 cuchillas autoafilables capturan y cortan el pelo desde todos los ángulos

Las 27 cuchillas autoafilables capturan y cortan el pelo desde todos los ángulos

27 cuchillas autoafilables. 56 000 cortes por minuto. Acaban con todo el vello: sin importar la dirección en la que crezca.

Cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones para afeitar fácilmente todos los contornos

Cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones para afeitar fácilmente todos los contornos

Los cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones independientes se adaptan a cada curva de tu cara, lo que te proporciona un afeitado fácil incluso en el cuello y la línea de la mandíbula.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.6

de 4

8

Reseñas

100%

ha recomendado este producto

2
1

14/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fully satisfied

I got this shaver at 46y for a Christmas present. I've previously wet shaved or used foil shavers. It took about 10 shaves for my skin to settle as I have the double whammy of a sensitive skin with thick beard growth. The comfort blades seem to glide over my face with ease. I just allow Philips tech to do its thing without trying too hard. I would happily recommend this product to anyone.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

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