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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Sistema de cuchillas ComfortCut
Cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones
Recortador desplegable
Disfruta de un cómodo afeitado en seco. Nuestro sistema de cuchillas ComfortCut con cabezales de perfil redondeado se desliza suavemente sobre tu piel, protegiéndola de cortes y rasguños.
27 cuchillas autoafilables. 56 000 cortes por minuto. Acaban con todo el vello: sin importar la dirección en la que crezca.
Los cabezales Flex de 4 direcciones independientes se adaptan a cada curva de tu cara, lo que te proporciona un afeitado fácil incluso en el cuello y la línea de la mandíbula.
4.6
de 4
8
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
Mkel5
14/02/2018
United Kingdom
Fully satisfied
I got this shaver at 46y for a Christmas present. I've previously wet shaved or used foil shavers. It took about 10 shaves for my skin to settle as I have the double whammy of a sensitive skin with thick beard growth. The comfort blades seem to glide over my face with ease. I just allow Philips tech to do its thing without trying too hard. I would happily recommend this product to anyone.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
firstmark
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Great shave
Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Termini
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
Great shave
Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver