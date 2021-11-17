Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
TAT5505BK/00
Control. 8 mm/diseño posterior cerrado
Reducción activa del ruido
Negro
Bluetooth®
Estos auriculares realmente inalámbricos no solo tienen un diseño fantástico, sino que también te permiten escuchar mejor tus canciones mientras te desplazas. Gracias a la tecnología híbrida de reducción activa del ruido, se reduce el ruido externo, por lo que podrás conectar mejor con tu música. Y con el modo de conciencia del exterior podrás estar atento del ruido del entorno que te rodea.
Mejora los graves. Baja el tono de los agudos. La aplicación Philips Headphones te pone al mando de la música que estás escuchando. Ajusta los niveles tú mismo o elige entre los estilos de sonido predeterminados. También puedes cambiar entre los modos ANC presintonizados con un solo toque.
Hay dos micrófonos en cada auricular que se centran en el sonido de tu voz, lo que reduce drásticamente el ruido del mundo que te rodea. Si estás en un lugar más tranquilo y no necesitas bloquear el ruido mientras hablas, el modo mono te permite utilizar un solo auricular para hablar.
1.4
de 4
10
Reseñas
Scary Clare
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent for sensory issues
These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.
Ventajas
Compact and they actually stay in my ears
Contras
The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
sasjan
31/12/2023
Deutschland
Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar
Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.
Ventajas
Hardware super
Contras
Software nicht nutzbar
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Destroy51
18/12/2023
France
Comprador verificado
Aucun avis possible car impossible de les associer
Impossible d'associer les écouteurs malgré de tentatives nombreuses avec différents téléphones !!!
Ventajas
?
Contras
impossible d'associer les écouteurs
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil