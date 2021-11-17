ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.
  • Tu sonido, tu estilo.

5000 seriesAuriculares intrauditivos realmente inalámbricos

TAT5505BK/00

1.4
| (10) Reseñas
Tu sonido, tu estilo.
Para música o llamadas, estos elegantes auriculares verdaderamente inalámbricos saben cómo rendir. La reducción de ruido activa reduce el ruido de fondo y te permite personalizar el sonido mediante la aplicación de auriculares de Philips. Retira un auricular para poner la reproducción de música o llamadas en pausa.
Ver todos los beneficios

Tu sonido, tu estilo.

  • Control. 8 mm/diseño posterior cerrado

  • Reducción activa del ruido

  • Negro

  • Bluetooth®

Diseño elegante y tecnología híbrida de reducción activa del ruido

Diseño elegante y tecnología híbrida de reducción activa del ruido

Estos auriculares realmente inalámbricos no solo tienen un diseño fantástico, sino que también te permiten escuchar mejor tus canciones mientras te desplazas. Gracias a la tecnología híbrida de reducción activa del ruido, se reduce el ruido externo, por lo que podrás conectar mejor con tu música. Y con el modo de conciencia del exterior podrás estar atento del ruido del entorno que te rodea.

Aplicación Philips Headphones. Control de sonido personalizado

Aplicación Philips Headphones. Control de sonido personalizado

Mejora los graves. Baja el tono de los agudos. La aplicación Philips Headphones te pone al mando de la música que estás escuchando. Ajusta los niveles tú mismo o elige entre los estilos de sonido predeterminados. También puedes cambiar entre los modos ANC presintonizados con un solo toque.

Micrófonos duales para disfrutar de llamadas nítidas. Modo mono

Hay dos micrófonos en cada auricular que se centran en el sonido de tu voz, lo que reduce drásticamente el ruido del mundo que te rodea. Si estás en un lugar más tranquilo y no necesitas bloquear el ruido mientras hablas, el modo mono te permite utilizar un solo auricular para hablar.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

1.4

de 4

10

Reseñas

4
3
2

17/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for sensory issues

These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.

Ventajas

Compact and they actually stay in my ears

Contras

The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

31/12/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar

Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.

Ventajas

Hardware super

Contras

Software nicht nutzbar

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

18/12/2023

France

France

Comprador verificado

Aucun avis possible car impossible de les associer

Impossible d'associer les écouteurs malgré de tentatives nombreuses avec différents téléphones !!!

Ventajas

?

Contras

impossible d'associer les écouteurs

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales, basadas en mis preferencias y comportamiento, sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.