El sistema de nebulización InnoSpire Essence, utiliza nuestra tecnología SideStream, el nebulizador con mayor precisión y calidad de Philips Respironics. Esto permite mejorar las prestaciones del sistema en la producción de aerosol, para administrar un tratamiento mucho más eficaz y rápido.
Compacto y elegante
Compacto y elegante para integrarse al hogar
El diseño elegante incorpora una base de acoplamiento, filtro y cable de corriente y se integra con gracia al entorno del hogar. Está cubierto por una garantía de 5 años y cumple con la norma internacional de seguridad y cumplimiento esencial IEC 60601-1, tercera edición y sus modificaciones.
