Get a free copy of our white paper!
Get a free copy of our white paper!
Buscar términos
Ingenia MR-RT satisface las necesidades específicas de radioterapia (RT) al ofrecer imágenes de RM de alta calidad adquiridas en la posición de tratamiento con RT. La RMN se integra sin dificultades mediante una solución integral que considera el flujo de trabajo completo, aun para los casos de simulación exclusivamente con RM
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Impulsa la precisión de la radioterapia
Mejore la adquisición de imágenes para la cabeza y el cuello
Plataforma de RMN excepcional para el tratamiento oncológico con radiación
Conserve los estándares elevados
Posición con precisión
Configuración sencilla y flexible
Observe con claridad en la planificación del tratamiento
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand