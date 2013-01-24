Inicio
Ingenia Plataforma de simulación de RM

Ingenia RM-RT

Plataforma de simulación de RM

Ingenia MR-RT satisface las necesidades específicas de radioterapia (RT) al ofrecer imágenes de RM de alta calidad adquiridas en la posición de tratamiento con RT. La RMN se integra sin dificultades mediante una solución integral que considera el flujo de trabajo completo, aun para los casos de simulación exclusivamente con RM

Impulsa la precisión de la radioterapia

Ya sea para la radioterapia (RT) con haces externos o braquiterapia, la integración de la adquisición de imágenes de la RM en la planificación basada en la TC puede aprovechar el poder de la RMN y transformar el manejo de los pacientes. Gracias al contraste excelente del tejido blando que ofrece la RMN, se pueden observar claramente el tumor y los órganos en riesgo. De modo que puede respaldar la precisión en la delineación y el diseño de los mejores planes de tratamiento posibles. Imagen de cortesía del sistema William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, EE.UU.
Mejore la adquisición de imágenes para la cabeza y el cuello

La solución delgada e integrada Ingenia MR-RT CouchTop lo hace posible. Mediante una solución de bobina exclusiva² que combina con inteligencia una serie de bobinas dStream, Ingenia MR-RT permite un incremento del 75% en la Relación Señal-Ruido (SNR) en la adquisición de imágenes cervicales (promedio, típica)³ para la simulación mediante RM.
Plataforma de RMN excepcional para el tratamiento oncológico con radiación

Ingenia MR-RT apunta a la excelencia clínica con imágenes de calidad de vanguardia y alta precisión geométrica gracias a la arquitectura dStream, la alta linealidad de los gradientes y la funcionalidad de la Corrección de la Distorsión de los Gradientes en 3D. Esta plataforma le permite implementar tratamientos relacionados con la RM, como la simulación de RM, la simulación exclusivamente con RM, braquiterapia guiada por imagen de RNM y monitoreo de seguimiento.
Conserve los estándares elevados

Tenga en cuenta que puede confiar en el rendimiento de la RMN. Evalúe la fidelidad geométrica en un campo de visión amplio con el paquete de Cuantificación Avanzada (QA) listo para usar. Adaptado a la planificación de la RT, incluye un software de análisis y fantoma exclusivo. Como la mayoría de los pasos están completamente automatizados, puede realizar evaluaciones volumétricas de rutina de modo eficiente y reiterado desde la propia consola de la RNM.
Posición con precisión

Los planes de radioterapia de elevada especificidad se basan en el posicionamiento reproducible de los pacientes en la posición del tratamiento. Exclusiva de Philips, la tecnología integrada MR-RT CouchTop libera espacio dentro del orificio del imán a la vez que mejora la Relación Señal-Ruido (SNR) mediante el acercamiento de los pacientes a la bobina posterior¹. Completa con indexación, la tecnología CouchTop comprende una variedad de accesorios de inmovilización compatibles con la RMN de los proveedores principales.
Configuración sencilla y flexible

El Soporte de la Bobina Anterior posibilita la configuración sencilla y flexible de la bobina con amplio orificio de acceso y espacio para la inmovilización de los pacientes. El soporte puede inclinarse con facilidad por un solo operador, de modo de acercar la bobina al paciente, para optimizar la Relación Señal-Ruido (SNR) sin necesidad de establecer contacto con el contorno corporal del paciente.
Observe con claridad en la planificación del tratamiento

Disfrute de la obtención de una calidad de imágenes excelente y constante, para diversos tipos de anatomías. Las disposiciones versátiles de las bobinas dStream operan en forma conjunta con ExamCards, de modo personalizado, para la realización de la RT para producir imágenes de alto contraste con alta fidelidad geométrica. Ejecute con celeridad protocolos completos de imágenes de la próstata, la pelvis femenina, el cerebro, la cabeza y la columna vertebral.

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps.

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Today, MR has even more to offer radiation therapy treatment planning. Innovative MR-only simulation by Philips helps you rely on MR as a primary imaging modality for planning the treatment of prostate cancer patients.

 

Available as a plug-in extension to the Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only sim provides the excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. And it’s designed for your workflow. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just a few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

 

Dr. Uulke van der Heide describes MR’s changing role in radiotherapy and a recent collaboration with Philips to bring MR-only simulation for RT planning from the lab to the clinic. The Philips Ingenia MR-RT platform now supports MR-only simulation for planning the treatment of prostate cancer patients.

 

Dr. Van der Heide is a medical physicist at the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam.

Philips MR-only SIM

  • ¹ En comparación con la solución de recubrimiento
  • ² Esta solución de bobina para la cabeza y el cuello se encuentra disponible para determinadas versiones de software. Sírvase verificarlo con su representante local de Philips.
  • ³ En comparación con la solución de Philips con recubrimiento y sin bobinas flexibles
  • *No se pretende que pueda accederse al presente sitio Web en los EE.UU.
  • **La simulación exclusivamente con RM todavía no cuenta con el marcado CE.

