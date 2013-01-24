La RMN ha sido calificada para convertirse en una modalidad primaria de adquisición de imágenes para permitir que los oncólogos enfrenten sus desafíos, desde el diagnóstico hasta la guía y el seguimiento del tratamiento.
La RM intraoperatoria MR-OR Ingenia ofrece imágenes de alta calidad durante los procedimientos neuroquirúrgicos. Le ayuda a obtener información actualizada sobre el proceso quirúrgico y la resección tumoral para apoyar la toma de decisiones intraoperatorias seguras y actualizar la neuronavigación. La solución permite el traslado de pacientes bajo control y sin problemas entre el quirófano y el equipo de RM Ingenia de Philips con un procedimiento mínimo.
