Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
Un sistema de ultrasonidos de gran sencillez
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
Diseño ergonómico facilitar su uso en entornos complejos
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Panel de control sellado que facilita la limpieza
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
Battery operation saves time
Los sistemas SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
