Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Sparq - DS Ultrasound System

Sparq - DS

Ultrasound System

Buscar productos similares

Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Un sistema de ultrasonidos de

Un sistema de ultrasonidos de gran sencillez

Para facilitar la exploración, Sparq incorpora el modo Simplicity, una solución de una sola pulsación que solo muestra los controles utilizados con más frecuencia.
Easy to Learn || KBA1

Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
Diseño ergonómico

Diseño ergonómico facilitar su uso en entornos complejos

El sistema Sparq, de altura ajustable y tamaño compacto, incorpora un monitor de 17" sobre un brazo articulado, que facilita una colocación ergonómica incluso en los entornos clínicos más difíciles. Easy clip, nuestra innovadora solución de gestión de cables, evita que los cables sueltos se enreden. Puede utilizar el lector de códigos de barras opcional para obtener información sobre el paciente a partir del código de barras generado por el hospital, de forma que aumente la eficiencia y se reduzcan los errores de introducción de datos.
Needle Visualization || KBA1

Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Needle Guidance Technology || KBA1

Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Panel de control sellado

Panel de control sellado que facilita la limpieza

Sparq incorpora un panel de control de vidrio templado sellado fácil de limpiar.
Centerline and gridline || KBA1

Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures

To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image. The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation. Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
Battery operation

Battery operation saves time

Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
SonoCT y XRES

Los sistemas SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido

Gracias a la imagen compuesta multiangular en tiempo real, SonoCT proporciona una imagen de alta calidad. SonoCT reduce significativamente muchos de los artefactos inherentes a la ecografía convencional, y XRES crea imágenes casi libres de ruido, con una excelente calidad de imagen y definición de bordes.
Multiport adapter

Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers

Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Process provides like-new condition || KBA1

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

Documentación

Folleto (13)

Folleto

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.