Affiniti Sistema de ultrasonidos

Affiniti 70

Sistema de ultrasonidos

El sistema de ultrasonidos Affiniti 70 ofrece una potente combinación de rendimiento y flujo de trabajo para un diagnóstico rápido y fiable.

Caracteristicas
Su aliado en el día a día
Philips Affiniti ofrece el equilibrio perfecto entre un diseño ergonómico avanzado e ingeniería de alta precisión, con el fin de ayudarle a trabajar de forma más cómoda e intuitiva. Su excepcional calidad de imagen le facilita los resultados necesarios para proporcionar al paciente la mejor atención posible. Compruebe lo que Philips Affiniti puede hacer en su consulta.
Diseño equilibrado
Para atender tal demanda, es preciso disponer de funciones avanzadas y de información de diagnóstico con toda rapidez, pero no a costa de la precisión ni de la facilidad de manejo. El sistema ha de ser ergonómico y, al mismo tiempo, lo suficientemente resistente para dar respuesta a un elevado número de pacientes.
Innovación, eficacia y calidad de imagen
Con Affiniti 70 el flujo de trabajo se perfecciona, ya que incorpora las innovaciones que hacen de los equipos Philips la opción elegida por quienes exigen calidad de imagen y aplicaciones clínicas de eficacia demostrada, al tiempo que satisfacen la demanda diaria de rapidez en los exámenes y eficiencia en los resultados.
Rendimiento real
Los transductores PureWave se han diseñado para aumentar la penetración en casos que presentan dificultades técnicas. La potencia de PureWave está reforzada por la capacidad de Affiniti 70 para la formación de haces de precisión, lo que proporciona un rango dinámico amplio para una excelente resolución espacial y de contraste, una extraordinaria uniformidad de los tejidos, menos artefactos y disminución de las perturbaciones de la imagen.
Comodidad y competencia van de la mano
Philips ha aplicado las experiencias de sus clientes al diseño de Affiniti 70 para dar respuesta a los retos de las exploraciones diarias. La falta de espacio, el gran número de pacientes (incluidos los técnicamente difíciles) y las limitaciones de tiempo son una realidad. Para ayudarle a aliviar la carga de trabajo, hemos cuidado al máximo todos los detalles.
Una inversión inteligente
El coste total de propiedad del equipo Affiniti 70 es muy reducido, lo que lo convierte en una inversión inteligente. Cuenta con un diseño modular para mejorar la fiabilidad y acelerar la reparación. Asimismo, gracias a la supervisión de los servicios remotos* de Philips, los problemas se corregirán a través de una conexión de Internet estándar, lo que reducirá la necesidad de llamadas al servicio técnico. Además, Philips le ofrece acceso a nuestra premiada organización de servicio técnico.
TrueVue

Pantalla 3D avanzada TrueVue

La pantalla de ultrasonidos 3D avanzada TrueVue de Philips proporciona extraordinarias imágenes 3D extremadamente realistas. TrueVue, que incorpora un fotoemisor, ofrece a los médicos la posibilidad de manipular las luces y sombras en cualquier ubicación del volumen 3D.
Pantalla MaxVue de alta definición

Pantalla MaxVue de alta definición

Con solo pulsar un botón, la pantalla de alta definición MaxVue ofrece extraordinarias imágenes de la anatomía, al incorporar 1.179.648 píxeles adicionales en comparación con el modo de formato de pantalla estándar (4:3). MaxVue mejora la nitidez de las imágenes ecográficas y aumenta el área de visualización en un 38% para optimizar la presentación en pantalla de imagen dual, lado a lado, biplano y de desplazamiento de imagen en el tiempo.

