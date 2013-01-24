By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Reciba información de los pacientes del desfibrilador
Gracias a Event Review, puede descargar datos de los casos de pacientes desde el desfibrilador o importar casos generados en la aplicación Data Messenger. Es flexible para soportar su flujo de trabajo único.
Protocolos flexibles
Revisión y análisis de la respuesta a los episodios
Analice los casos del desfibrilador y regístrelos con sus observaciones. Luego, utilice los informes elaborados con Event Review para la reunión de los profesionales, con el objeto de mejorar su siguiente respuesta. Combine ECGs de diversos desfibriladores de Philips para un mismo paciente en un único caso.
Interfaz intuitiva de programa
Interfaz intuitiva de programa
