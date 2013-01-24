Inicio
HeartStart Software para DEA

HeartStart Event Review

Software para DEA

Gestión de los datos de pacientes registrados por su DEA. Descargue, analice y registre datos de pacientes y genere informes para la reunión del equipo de respuesta con HeartStart Event Review

Caracteristicas
Análisis de la respuesta a los episodios

Reciba información de los pacientes del desfibrilador

Gracias a Event Review, puede descargar datos de los casos de pacientes desde el desfibrilador o importar casos generados en la aplicación Data Messenger. Es flexible para soportar su flujo de trabajo único.
Protocolos flexibles

Revisión y análisis de la respuesta a los episodios

Analice los casos del desfibrilador y regístrelos con sus observaciones. Luego, utilice los informes elaborados con Event Review para la reunión de los profesionales, con el objeto de mejorar su siguiente respuesta. Combine ECGs de diversos desfibriladores de Philips para un mismo paciente en un único caso.
Interfaz intuitiva de programa

