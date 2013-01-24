By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Integración en la infraestructura informática y las estrategias de red existentes
Philips cuenta con gran experiencia en el diseño e instalación de redes clínicas para agilizar la transmisión de datos a múltiples destinos, integrándose para ello en la estructura informática y las estrategias de red existentes.
Opciones de conexión en red
Philips ofrece varias opciones y configuraciones de red para las soluciones de monitorización de pacientes IntelliVue, todas ellas diseñadas para adaptarse a sus estrategias de red hospitalaria.
Satisfacer las necesidades de un solo servicio o de todo el hospital
La monitorización de pacientes puede implantarse en la red hospitalaria mediante redes de área local virtual (vLAN) y buenas prácticas en redes informáticas.
