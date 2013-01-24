Inicio
IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network Wired and wireless networking

IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network

Wired and wireless networking

Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.

Integración en la infraestructura informática y las estrategias de red existentes

Philips cuenta con gran experiencia en el diseño e instalación de redes clínicas para agilizar la transmisión de datos a múltiples destinos, integrándose para ello en la estructura informática y las estrategias de red existentes.
Opciones de conexión en red

Philips ofrece varias opciones y configuraciones de red para las soluciones de monitorización de pacientes IntelliVue, todas ellas diseñadas para adaptarse a sus estrategias de red hospitalaria.
Satisfacer las necesidades de un solo servicio o de todo el hospital

La monitorización de pacientes puede implantarse en la red hospitalaria mediante redes de área local virtual (vLAN) y buenas prácticas en redes informáticas.

