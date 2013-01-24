Inicio
Making the difference with Live Image Guidance

Systems

Our Live Image Guidance integrates live X-ray, multi-modality imaging, and patient information to help you open doors to new procedures and techniques, and deliver relevant clinical value where it's need most - at the point of patient treatment. Our range of advanced interventional X-ray systems and interventional tools are designed to support interventional cardiac, vascular, neuro, oncology, electrophysiology, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

 

 

¹ Referring to Sauro’s study results: Top 10% for ease of use is based on an average score of 83.5 on the System Usability Scale (SUS) by 15 users in an independent study, interacting with the C-arm software’s user interface. The SUS was developed by J.Sauro (See “A Practical Guide to the System Usability Scale: background, Benchmarks, & Best Practices, “by J. Sauro, 2011, Denver, CO, USA, Measuring Usability LLC.) Sauro’s study tested the ease of use of 500 consumer and commercial products and did not necessarily include mobile surgery C-arms.

² Referring to the UseLab GmbH user test: a. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.

I understand

