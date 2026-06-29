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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

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  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
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  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
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  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
  • Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo

Descatalogado

Bodygroom Series 5000Recortador corporal e íntimo impermeable

BG5020/15

4.2
| (632) Reseñas | 87% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo
La serie 5000 se ha diseñado para acabar con el vello sin renunciar a la comodidad para la piel, incluso en zonas a las que es difícil llegar como la espalda. Podrás usar la afeitadora suave con la piel o para recortar el vello; solo tienes que conectar el peine-guía de 3, 5 o 7 mm.
Ver todos los beneficios
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

2D de seguimiento de contornos con tecnología de protección de la piel

Afeitado corporal completo, seguro incluso de cintura para abajo

  • 3 peines-guía fácil montaje de 3, 5 y 7 mm

  • Afeitadora con seguimiento de contornos 2D

  • 60 min de uso sin cable, 1 h de carga

  • Accesorio para alcanzar la espalda

Arreglo corporal completo en un solo producto

Arreglo corporal completo en un solo producto

Ahora puedes arreglarte con confianza todo el cuerpo con un solo aparato. Este se de arreglo personal corporal para hombres de Philips recorta el vello en 3 longitudes diferentes para ofrecer resultados limpios y uniformes en la espalda, los hombros, el pecho, los abdominales, las axilas, los brazos, las ingles y las piernas.

Arregla las zonas difíciles con el accesorio para la espalda

Arregla las zonas difíciles con el accesorio para la espalda

Elimina cómodamente el vello de la espalda. Este accesorio se ha diseñado específicamente para afeitar con comodidad la espalda.

Afeitado seguro y cómodo de la piel delicada

Afeitado seguro y cómodo de la piel delicada

El cabezal de afeitado cuenta con puntas redondeadas patentadas y una lámina hipoalergénica para proteger la piel de los cortes y los pellizcos durante el afeitado.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

632

Reseñas

87%

ha recomendado este producto

29/06/2026

España

España

Muy contento con su resultado.

Muy buena primera experiencia. Me ha sorprendido mucho su funcionamiento.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect

Date of Use 2026-06-29

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect

Date of Use 2026-06-29

11/04/2026

España

España

This BG5475 is significantly better than BG3015

I bought this Phillips body groomer bg5475 last week because my previous device, Philips bodygroom bg3015 stopped working after 5 years. I have been using my previous BG3015 regularly, changing blades regularly and it was doing its job very well, but this new bg5475 is significantly better by a noticeable margin. Don't get me wrong - they both were getting the job of removing hard and leaving a clean "shave-like" skin, but the BG3015 was always catching hair and pulling them and hurting and frequently cutting me too, even with new blades. Which is OK, but it was not the most comfortable close-shaving experience. But with this new bg5475, even though didn't want to buy it, but after buying it I am impressed that it has resolved all downsides of the BG3015. It has new blades design (which doesn't look like it from the pictures) and the new blades don't catch hair, they don't cut you and you can just perfectly comfortably shave anywhere without having to worry about maybe getting cut. Seriously, this is much better than the older model bg3015 (at least the one I bought 5 years ago) and even though the blades seem similar, they are very different (also the old blade covers for trimming don't fit on the new blade) and they are so much better! I initially wasn't happy about buying this, but after having bought it and used it extensively I am just happy that I have a device that does the job so much better, specially for a close-cut shave.

Ventajas

Does not catch hair, does not cut skin, does not get stuck, is safe to use anywhere, charges through USB 5V/1A

Contras

It costs more money

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect

10/09/2025

España

España

Comprador verificado

Cumple perfectamente

Buena calidad del producto, acceso a todas las partes del cuerpo, buena duración bateria y carga

Ventajas

cumple con todo

Contras

Accesorio un poco delicado

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/16 Recortador corporal e íntimo impermeable

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/16 Recortador corporal e íntimo impermeable

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Avisos legales

  1. Encuesta en línea a 16 003 hombres usuarios de productos de arreglo personal realizada en 2024. 