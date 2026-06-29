I bought this Phillips body groomer bg5475 last week because my previous device, Philips bodygroom bg3015 stopped working after 5 years. I have been using my previous BG3015 regularly, changing blades regularly and it was doing its job very well, but this new bg5475 is significantly better by a noticeable margin. Don't get me wrong - they both were getting the job of removing hard and leaving a clean "shave-like" skin, but the BG3015 was always catching hair and pulling them and hurting and frequently cutting me too, even with new blades. Which is OK, but it was not the most comfortable close-shaving experience. But with this new bg5475, even though didn't want to buy it, but after buying it I am impressed that it has resolved all downsides of the BG3015. It has new blades design (which doesn't look like it from the pictures) and the new blades don't catch hair, they don't cut you and you can just perfectly comfortably shave anywhere without having to worry about maybe getting cut. Seriously, this is much better than the older model bg3015 (at least the one I bought 5 years ago) and even though the blades seem similar, they are very different (also the old blade covers for trimming don't fit on the new blade) and they are so much better! I initially wasn't happy about buying this, but after having bought it and used it extensively I am just happy that I have a device that does the job so much better, specially for a close-cut shave.