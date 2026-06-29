Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
5 peines-guía fácil montaje (2, 3, 5 y 7 mm)
Afeitadora con seguimiento de contornos 2D
61 min de uso sin cable / 1 h de carga
Accesorio para alcanzar la espalda
Hasta 5 años de garantía
Ahora puedes arreglarte con confianza todo el cuerpo con un solo aparato. Este se de arreglo personal corporal para hombres de Philips recorta el vello en 4 longitudes diferentes para ofrecer resultados limpios y uniformes en la espalda, los hombros, el pecho, los abdominales, las axilas, los brazos, las ingles y las piernas.
Elimina cómodamente el vello de la espalda. Este accesorio se ha diseñado específicamente para afeitar con comodidad la espalda.
El cabezal de afeitado cuenta con puntas redondeadas patentadas y una lámina hipoalergénica para proteger la piel de los cortes y los pellizcos durante el afeitado.
4.2
de 4
632
Reseñas
87%
ha recomendado este producto
javiherreber
29/06/2026
España
Muy contento con su resultado.
Muy buena primera experiencia. Me ha sorprendido mucho su funcionamiento.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect
Date of Use 2026-06-29
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect
Date of Use 2026-06-29
11/04/2026
España
This BG5475 is significantly better than BG3015
I bought this Phillips body groomer bg5475 last week because my previous device, Philips bodygroom bg3015 stopped working after 5 years. I have been using my previous BG3015 regularly, changing blades regularly and it was doing its job very well, but this new bg5475 is significantly better by a noticeable margin. Don't get me wrong - they both were getting the job of removing hard and leaving a clean "shave-like" skin, but the BG3015 was always catching hair and pulling them and hurting and frequently cutting me too, even with new blades. Which is OK, but it was not the most comfortable close-shaving experience. But with this new bg5475, even though didn't want to buy it, but after buying it I am impressed that it has resolved all downsides of the BG3015. It has new blades design (which doesn't look like it from the pictures) and the new blades don't catch hair, they don't cut you and you can just perfectly comfortably shave anywhere without having to worry about maybe getting cut. Seriously, this is much better than the older model bg3015 (at least the one I bought 5 years ago) and even though the blades seem similar, they are very different (also the old blade covers for trimming don't fit on the new blade) and they are so much better! I initially wasn't happy about buying this, but after having bought it and used it extensively I am just happy that I have a device that does the job so much better, specially for a close-cut shave.
Ventajas
Does not catch hair, does not cut skin, does not get stuck, is safe to use anywhere, charges through USB 5V/1A
Contras
It costs more money
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Body Groomer 5000 Series BG5475/15 Con sistema de afeitado Triple Protect
Oscarlos
10/09/2025
España
Comprador verificado
Cumple perfectamente
Buena calidad del producto, acceso a todas las partes del cuerpo, buena duración bateria y carga
Ventajas
cumple con todo
Contras
Accesorio un poco delicado
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/16 Recortador corporal e íntimo impermeable
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/16 Recortador corporal e íntimo impermeable
Encuesta en línea a 16 003 hombres usuarios de productos de arreglo personal realizada en 2024.
La garantía ofrece una cobertura de hasta 5 años, incluida una garantía global estándar de 2 años, con 3 años extra disponibles tras registrar el dispositivo en un plazo de 90 días a partir de la fecha de compra.