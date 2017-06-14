Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Para piernas, cuerpo y cara
1 accesorio
Sin cable y recargable
Diseño de mango en forma de S
El mango ergonómica es fácil de sujetar y dirigir para obtener un control máximo y un alcance óptimo en todas las zonas del cuerpo.
El exclusivo cabezal de nuestra depiladora está fabricado con un material cerámico rugoso que atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino.
Cabezal de depilación extra ancho para cubrir más piel con cada pasada y eliminar el pelo de forma más rápida
Premios
4.0
de 4
60
Reseñas
83%
ha recomendado este producto
LarisaD
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Does exactly what is says on the tin
[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
haos203
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
mols91
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator