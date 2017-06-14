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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
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  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
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  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
  • Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino

Descatalogado

Satinelle AdvancedDepiladora Wet & Dry

BRE610/00

4
| (60) Reseñas | 83% ha recomendado este producto

1 premio

Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino
El mango en forma de S te ayuda a pasarla por todo el cuerpo. El cabezal ancho con discos cerámicos depila hasta el vello más fino a ras de piel para unos resultados rápidos y duraderos. Uso en seco y en húmedo con un accesorio.
Ver todos los beneficios

Fácil de usar para unos resultados duraderos sin esfuerzo

Atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino

  • Para piernas, cuerpo y cara

  • 1 accesorio

  • Sin cable y recargable

  • Diseño de mango en forma de S

Mango con forma de "S" para facilitar el manejo en todas las zonas del cuerpo

El mango ergonómica es fácil de sujetar y dirigir para obtener un control máximo y un alcance óptimo en todas las zonas del cuerpo.

Cabezal de depilación de exclusivo material cerámico para un mejor agarre

Cabezal de depilación de exclusivo material cerámico para un mejor agarre

El exclusivo cabezal de nuestra depiladora está fabricado con un material cerámico rugoso que atrapa con firmeza hasta el vello más fino.

Cabezal de depilación extra ancho

Cabezal de depilación extra ancho

Cabezal de depilación extra ancho para cubrir más piel con cada pasada y eliminar el pelo de forma más rápida

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Premios

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.0

de 4

60

Reseñas

83%

ha recomendado este producto

14/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what is says on the tin

[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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