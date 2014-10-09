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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Descatalogado

GC4411/02

GC4411/02

3.8
| (10) Reseñas

1 premio

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La suela SteamGlide es la suela de mejor calidad de Philips

La suela SteamGlide es la suela de mejor calidad de Philips

La suela SteamGlide es la mejor suela de Philips. Dispone de una gran resistencia a los arañazos, se desliza de forma excelente y es fácil de limpiar.

2400 W para una salida abundante de vapor continuo

2400 W para una salida abundante de vapor continuo

2400 W para una salida abundante de vapor continuo.

Golpe de vapor de 150 g para eliminar fácilmente las arrugas difíciles

Golpe de vapor de 150 g para eliminar fácilmente las arrugas difíciles

El golpe de vapor de 150 g de la plancha te permite eliminar fácilmente incluso las arrugas más rebeldes.

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Opiniones

Comprender las reseñas de productos

3.8

de 4

10

Reseñas

5
4
3
2
1

Maybella62

09/10/2014

United Kingdom

Ironing not a chore anymore!

One of my friends has this iron and told me how great it was to use, so, I ordered two, one for myself and the other for my daughter who has moved into her own flat. Really pleased with this iron it's great to use and somehow it seems to make ironing quicker. A really great iron.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/32 Steam iron

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/32 Steam iron

BrianL

25/02/2013

United Kingdom

Good, reliable iron. Does an excellent job

I have 2 Philips Azur Irons for different houses and I gave a third one to my father after his a.n. other brand iron broke down. I really enjoy using theese Irons (as much as one can enjoy ironing!!) They make really light work on shirts and infact all garments. Plenty of steam and a soleplate is amazing... even my father agrees after years of being loyal to another iron brand. I 100% recommend and would not consider buying anything else

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron

pearly

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

irons effortlessly

i have had the product for a few months now wonderful and easy to use cuts ironing time, with great steam output water tank is a good size so need to keep refilling iron lasts along time recommend this product very happy with purchase. 10 out of 10

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron

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