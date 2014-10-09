Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
GC4411/02
La suela SteamGlide es la mejor suela de Philips. Dispone de una gran resistencia a los arañazos, se desliza de forma excelente y es fácil de limpiar.
2400 W para una salida abundante de vapor continuo.
El golpe de vapor de 150 g de la plancha te permite eliminar fácilmente incluso las arrugas más rebeldes.
Premios
Comprender las reseñas de productos
3.8
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10
Reseñas
Maybella62
09/10/2014
United Kingdom
Ironing not a chore anymore!
One of my friends has this iron and told me how great it was to use, so, I ordered two, one for myself and the other for my daughter who has moved into her own flat. Really pleased with this iron it's great to use and somehow it seems to make ironing quicker. A really great iron.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/32 Steam iron
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/32 Steam iron
BrianL
25/02/2013
United Kingdom
Good, reliable iron. Does an excellent job
I have 2 Philips Azur Irons for different houses and I gave a third one to my father after his a.n. other brand iron broke down. I really enjoy using theese Irons (as much as one can enjoy ironing!!) They make really light work on shirts and infact all garments. Plenty of steam and a soleplate is amazing... even my father agrees after years of being loyal to another iron brand. I 100% recommend and would not consider buying anything else
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron
pearly
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
irons effortlessly
i have had the product for a few months now wonderful and easy to use cuts ironing time, with great steam output water tank is a good size so need to keep refilling iron lasts along time recommend this product very happy with purchase. 10 out of 10
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Azur GC4411/02 Steam iron