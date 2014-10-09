I have had 4412 and was delighted. Started playing up though so ordered 4411 as could not find 4412 . Very disappointed to find only 2 1/2 mtr cord. Bought other iron because of 3 mtr. Cord. So back to my 4412 and just suffer it blowing my main circuit breaker if i iron for more than 30 mins. Don't know why and neither does philips. Only appliance that does . Come on philips put the 3 mtr cord back on as lose half a meter at least across worktop. Reason why only given 4 stars for ease of use