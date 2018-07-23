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  • La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial
  • La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial
  • La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial
  • La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial

Descatalogado

SmartTouch-XLAfeitadora eléctrica

HQ9190

4.3
| (32) Reseñas | 90% ha recomendado este producto
La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial
Para hombres que sólo quieren lo mejor, SmartTouch-XL combina los avanzados cabezales de afeitado Speed-XL con el exclusivo sistema de seguimiento de los contornos SmartTouch, para un afeitado apurado incluso en las zonas difíciles.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

Afeitado perfectamente apurado, incluso en zonas difíciles

La mejor afeitadora del líder mundial

Sistema SmartTouch de seguimiento de los contornos: para un afeitado rápido y eficaz

Sistema SmartTouch de seguimiento de los contornos: para un afeitado rápido y eficaz

Mantiene los 3 cabezales de afeitado en constante contacto con la piel para un afeitado rápido y eficaz.

Cabezales de afeitado Speed-XL para un afeitado rápido y apurado

Cabezales de afeitado Speed-XL para un afeitado rápido y apurado

Las tres pistas de afeitado ofrecen un 50% más de superficie de afeitado para un afeitado rápido y apurado. * Comparado con los cabezales de afeitado rotativos estándar.

El Control de Confort Personal se adapta a tu tipo de piel

El Control de Confort Personal se adapta a tu tipo de piel

El Control de Confort Personal adapta la afeitadora a tu tipo de piel. Selecciona la posición "Normal" para un afeitado rápido, cómodo y apurado. Selecciona "Sensitive" (Sensible) para un afeitado apurado con la máxima comodidad para la piel.

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Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.3

de 4

32

Reseñas

90%

ha recomendado este producto

23/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

SmartTouch-XL

I've always used Phillishave Electric razors and I find this one is the best, I'm so impressed I now have two, cool design, easy to handle, smooth shave, easy to maintain and reliable

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

03/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it was top of the range when i got it

I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

03/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it was top of the range when i got it

I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

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Avisos legales

  1. Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024. 