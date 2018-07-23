Paga con Klarna
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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Mantiene los 3 cabezales de afeitado en constante contacto con la piel para un afeitado rápido y eficaz.
Las tres pistas de afeitado ofrecen un 50% más de superficie de afeitado para un afeitado rápido y apurado. * Comparado con los cabezales de afeitado rotativos estándar.
El Control de Confort Personal adapta la afeitadora a tu tipo de piel. Selecciona la posición "Normal" para un afeitado rápido, cómodo y apurado. Selecciona "Sensitive" (Sensible) para un afeitado apurado con la máxima comodidad para la piel.
4.3
de 4
32
Reseñas
90%
ha recomendado este producto
Trotter2000
23/07/2018
United Kingdom
SmartTouch-XL
I've always used Phillishave Electric razors and I find this one is the best, I'm so impressed I now have two, cool design, easy to handle, smooth shave, easy to maintain and reliable
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
pufferman
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
it was top of the range when i got it
I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
bracken
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
it was top of the range when i got it
I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024.