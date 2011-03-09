Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
220-240V
La pantalla y los sonidos de alerta avisan cuando se completó la esterilización e indican por cuánto tiempo se mantendrán esterilizados los objetos. Además, la pantalla indica si el nivel de agua es alto o bajo para asegurar una esterilización confiable y segura.
La principal ventaja de la esterilización con vapor es que es mucho más rápida y segura que los métodos tradicionales como, por ejemplo, hervir las mamaderas. El esterilizador digital sólo tarda 6 minutos en esterilizar 6 mamaderas, tetinas y tapas.
El esterilizador tiene un diseño inteligente, ocupa menos espacio en la cocina y tiene capacidad para esterilizar hasta seis mamaderas o dos extractores Philips Avent. Los dos compartimientos internos pueden unirse para formar una única bandeja y facilitar la limpieza previa de accesorios pequeños, como chupetes y tetinas.
4.5
de 4
32
Reseñas
96%
ha recomendado este producto
Mutenro
09/03/2011
España
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Este producto no incluye la mamadera