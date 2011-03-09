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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento

Descatalogado

Philips AventEsterilizador a vapor digital

SCF276/42

4.5
| (32) Reseñas | 96% ha recomendado este producto
Listo para usar en todo momento
El esterilizador a vapor digital Philips Avent funciona de forma rápida y continua. Mantiene el contenido esterilizado hasta el momento de usarlo para ayudarle a ahorrar tiempo.
Ver todos los beneficios

Tecnología avanzada para una esterilización por 24 horas

Listo para usar en todo momento

  • 220-240V

Pantalla digital avanzada y alertas sonoras

Pantalla digital avanzada y alertas sonoras

La pantalla y los sonidos de alerta avisan cuando se completó la esterilización e indican por cuánto tiempo se mantendrán esterilizados los objetos. Además, la pantalla indica si el nivel de agua es alto o bajo para asegurar una esterilización confiable y segura.

El contenido se esteriliza y está listo para usar en aproximadamente 6 minutos.

El contenido se esteriliza y está listo para usar en aproximadamente 6 minutos.

La principal ventaja de la esterilización con vapor es que es mucho más rápida y segura que los métodos tradicionales como, por ejemplo, hervir las mamaderas. El esterilizador digital sólo tarda 6 minutos en esterilizar 6 mamaderas, tetinas y tapas.

Pueden colocarse hasta seis mamaderas Philips Avent

Pueden colocarse hasta seis mamaderas Philips Avent

El esterilizador tiene un diseño inteligente, ocupa menos espacio en la cocina y tiene capacidad para esterilizar hasta seis mamaderas o dos extractores Philips Avent. Los dos compartimientos internos pueden unirse para formar una única bandeja y facilitar la limpieza previa de accesorios pequeños, como chupetes y tetinas.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.5

de 4

32

Reseñas

96%

ha recomendado este producto

2

09/03/2011

España

España

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Avisos legales

  1. Este producto no incluye la mamadera