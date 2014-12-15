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Descatalogado

Altavoz multiroom para Spotify

SW700M/12

3.7

| (12) Reseñas | 80% ha recomendado este producto

Spotify en toda la casa

Disfruta de un sonido auténtico de forma cómoda, con 2 controladores para audiófilos y Spotify Connect. Reproduce Spotify en cualquier altavoz usando la aplicación de Spotify como control remoto, amplía tu sistema de forma inalámbrica a cualquier habitación y pulsa reproducir para continuar donde te quedaste.

Ver todos los beneficios

Spotify en toda la casa

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multihabitación

  • Solo tienes que pulsar "Reproducir"

Transmisión de la música directamente en los altavoces para ahorrar batería del dispositivo móvil

Pulsa el botón de reproducción para "Music Follows Me"

Pulsa el botón de reproducción para "Music Follows Me"

Si pulsas el botón de reproducción, la música comenzará a escucharse por el altavoz, independientemente de si la canción sonó por última vez en tu smartphone, tableta u otro tipo de dispositivo inteligente. Esta función también te permite pasar de un altavoz a otro en distintas habitaciones.

Reproducción musical continua durante llamadas, vídeos y juegos

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.7

de 4

12

Reseñas

80%

ha recomendado este producto

2

15/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product For Spotify users

This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

15/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product For Spotify users

This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

23/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great speaker for using Spotify in your home

I ve had my Philips Spotify multi room speaker for nearly a week now and can already say this is a great speaker system. The speaker feels well built and is really easy to use. The styling of the design is really simple and discreet so the speaker doesn't look out of place, which I really like. It's good that it can be controlled through the companion app or by using the buttons on the top of the speaker Through the Philips speaker set app, which I use on my phone, I can set up my speakers and you can create a home network. More speakers are added to your home system through the app. Initial set up is really easy because the speaker set app walks you through the set up in minutes. Philips and Spotify have really made good use of Spotify connect, which means you can choose your music in your Spotify app, it starts playing on your multi room speakers and you can carry on using your phone as normal, taking calls, and using other apps. You can even switch your phone off and music will carry on playing. A really cool feature is that you can stop your music and go out. When you get back, you hit play on the speaker and pick up where you left off. Or you can switch music over from your phone to speaker after being out in the time it takes to unbutton your jacket. The sound quality is really great from the 2.5 inch full range drivers and the bass ports at the back of the speaker. The volume goes louder than I really needed it and there's enough range in the bass and treble, which can be changed in the app , for you to really set the sound to how you like it. I would recommend this system for people who like using Spotify in their home.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

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Avisos legales

  1. La cuenta Spotify Premium es necesaria para este altavoz.