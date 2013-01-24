Select vessels for overlay.
Buscar términos
VesselNavigator permite reutilizar la información anatómica vascular 3D de conjuntos de datos CTA y MRA existentes como una superposición de mapa de trayectoria 3D sobre una imagen radiológica en tiempo real. Gracias a su excelente capacidad de visualización, VesselNavigator ofrece un mapa de trayectoria intuitivo y continuo 3D, que le guiará por la vasculatura durante todo el procedimiento.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fusión de imágenes 3D en procedimientos endovasculares
Reducción de contraste
Posible reducción del tiempo de procedimiento
Movimientos sincronizados a nuevas posiciones
Calidad de imagen inigualable
Marcadores de anillo anatómico
* Vesselnavigator is not available in the US
This product is based on open source software. Details of the open source software, license and copyright can be found here.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand