VesselNavigator Reducción de la necesidad de medio de contraste en procedimientos endovasculares

VesselNavigator

Reducción de la necesidad de medio de contraste en procedimientos endovasculares

VesselNavigator permite reutilizar la información anatómica vascular 3D de conjuntos de datos CTA y MRA existentes como una superposición de mapa de trayectoria 3D sobre una imagen radiológica en tiempo real. Gracias a su excelente capacidad de visualización, VesselNavigator ofrece un mapa de trayectoria intuitivo y continuo 3D, que le guiará por la vasculatura durante todo el procedimiento.

Caracteristicas
Fusión de imágenes 3D
Fusión de imágenes 3D en procedimientos endovasculares

Los estudios¹,² han demostrado las ventajas de una perspectiva 3D para el guiado de catéteres y dispositivos. Gracias a VesselNavigator, los médicos podrán segmentar fácilmente estructuras de vasos 3D a partir de conjuntos de datos de TC/RM existentes y fusionarlas con imágenes radiográficas en tiempo real como referencia.
Reducción de contraste
Reducción de contraste

En un estudio¹ en el que se utilizó el sistema de guiado por fusión de imágenes CTA de Philips durante una reparación endovascular de aneurismas aórticos complejos, el uso agente de contraste se redujo en un 72%. No fue necesaria ninguna inyección de agente de contraste intraoperatorio para crear un mapa de trayectoria.
Posible reducción del tiempo de procedimiento
Posible reducción del tiempo de procedimiento

El sistema de guiado por fusión de imágenes CTA de Philips puede reducir los tiempos de los procedimientos. En un estudio realizado en 62 pacientes², se observó una reducción media en el tiempo de procedimiento de 6,3 a 5,2 horas durante intervenciones FEVAR/BEVAR realizadas mediante el sistema de guiado por fusión de imágenes CTA de Philips.
Movimientos sincronizados a nuevas posiciones
Movimientos sincronizados a nuevas posiciones

Durante el procedimiento, VesselNavigator genera una superposición en tiempo real que se desplaza en sincronización con cualquier proyección, mesa y posición del arco. Esto puede reducir la necesidad de secuencias adicionales con contraste para generar nuevos Roadmaps.
Calidad de imagen inigualable
Calidad de imagen inigualable

Cree superposiciones con volúmenes con diversas opciones de visualización de . Esto puede ser personalizable de acuerdo con las preferencias del usuario.
Anatómico
Marcadores de anillo anatómico

Los marcadores de anillo se pueden agregar a la imagen segmentada para indicar el orificio y la zona objetivo, y definir los ángulos de planificación. Estos marcadores se visualizan durante el procedimiento de guiado.

Workflow

   

Step 1: One-click vessel segmentation  

 

Select vessels for overlay.

   

Step 2: Ring markers                      

 

For indicating ostia and landing zone.

Step 3a: Image fusion                  

 

Fuse CT/MR dataset with 2D images

   

Step 3b: Image fusion               

 

Fuse CT/MR dataset with 3D images

   

Step 4: Choice of volume rendering visualizations

 

Start using live 3D image guidance

1. Tacher V, et al (2013).

Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706.

2. Sailer AM, et al (2014).

CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014 Apr;47(4):349-56.

 Sources

  http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24035418

  http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24485850

* Vesselnavigator is not available in the US

This product is based on open source software. Details of the open source software, license and copyright can be found here.

  • 1. Tacher V, et al (2013).Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24035418
  • 2. Sailer AM, et al (2014).CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. Abril de 2014;47(4):349-56.http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24485850
  • Vesselnavigator no está disponible en EE. UU.

