Azurion 7 con detector plano 20&#039;&#039; Con Azurion, es posible disfrutar de rendimiento y cuidados sobresalientes al mismo tiempo

Azurion 7 con detector plano 20''

Con Azurion, es posible disfrutar de rendimiento y cuidados sobresalientes al mismo tiempo

Sala híbrida Azurion 7 con detector plano de 20" de total confianza. Con esta solución de terapia guiada por imágenes de última generación puede realizar intervenciones quirúrgicas y mínimamente invasivas. Excelencia clínica y un flujo de trabajo innovador para facilitar una sobresaliente atención sanitaria, así como aumentar la eficacia.

Excelente guiado por la imagen en tiempo real

Aumente con gran confianza las posibilidades de las intervenciones complejas gracias a las innovaciones de Philips en guiado por imagen en tiempo real. Aquí se incluyen StentBoost, XperCT, EmboGuide y nuestras soluciones de guiado. Todas estas soluciones intervencionistas avanzadas se integran sin dificultad en la serie Azurion 7 y así facilitan el flujo de trabajo clínico.
Mejora de la visibilidad

Gracias al detector de 20'' de última generación, sus intervenciones pueden beneficiarse de una excelente calidad de imagen. Con su mayor cobertura anatómica, podrá realizar intervenciones diferentes. Con la magnífica cadena de procesamiento de imágenes de Philips, se visualizan los detalles de los vasos pequeños con una claridad excepcional. Este sistema también permite obtener imágenes de todo el cuerpo y acceder al paciente desde todos los lados.
Ahorro de tiempo

Este sistema, diseñado para favorecer el ahorro de tiempo, permite a los miembros del equipo trabajar en todas las actividades en la sala de exploración y en la sala de control, sin interferir los unos con los otros. Así, mientras se realiza la fluoroscopia/adquisición, el personal de la sala de control puede revisar imágenes anteriores del paciente, preparar la siguiente exploración o terminar el informe de otro paciente.
Configuración y funcionamiento simplificado

Con la intención de simplificar y estandarizar la configuración del sistema para todos los casos y usuarios, el sistema utiliza Guías de procedimiento clínico que se pueden personalizar totalmente. Por ejemplo, el sistema selecciona automáticamente la Guía de procedimiento clínico correspondiente en función del código RIS/HIS/CIS de la intervención. Las preconfiguraciones (por ejemplo, los protocolos predeterminados y los ajustes especificados por el usuario más usados) le permiten mejorar la homogeneidad de los exámenes.
Control completo desde la mesa de paciente

En FlexVision Pro* se pueden mostrar datos anteriores a la intervención, imágenes multimodalidad de PACS y otras fuentes, y aplicaciones intervencionistas, que podrá controlar fácilmente con el puntero del ratón. Realice capturas de pantalla de fuentes de vídeo y guárdelas en el archivo del paciente con un solo clic. Todo lo que necesita está a su alcance dentro del campo estéril.
Velocidad y facilidad de uso

La serie Azurion 7 es rápida y eficaz, y ha sido diseñada para facilitar las intervenciones. Anticipa aquello que necesita y le permite moverse constantemente por los diferentes casos. El fondo negro de la interfaz de usuario y los iconos con retroiluminación de los controles mejoran la visibilidad y el guiado durante los casos. Utilice movimientos similares a los que se usan con las tablets para simplificar las tareas, además de la interfaz de usuario estandarizada de Azurion para formar al personal, así como hacer rotaciones entre salas de intervención.
Flujo de trabajo eficiente

FlexSpot* le permite ver, controlar y manipular con eficacia todas las aplicaciones desde un único punto centralizado en la sala de control. Esta consola de trabajo integrada y ordenada cuenta con uno o dos monitores panorámicos de 27 pulgadas, un ratón y un teclado. Desde esta consola puede controlar varias fuentes externas, definir los formatos de la pantalla y acceder a las aplicaciones disponibles. Añada más consolas FlexSpot si es necesario.
Gestión eficaz de la dosis

La serie Azurion 7 también incluye ClarityIQ, nuestra tecnología de imágenes de rayos X con la que se obtienen imágenes de gran calidad correspondientes a una amplia gama de intervenciones clínicas. De esta forma, se logra una excelente visibilidad con dosis ultrabajas de rayos X administradas a pacientes de cualquier envergadura. Forma parte de nuestro paquete completo de soluciones DoseWise, que le ayudan a asumir el control de la asistencia al paciente, de la seguridad del personal y del cumplimiento de las normativas.
Mejora de la comunicación

La comunicación clara, especialmente en momentos críticos de las intervenciones, ayuda a reducir los errores y a responder con rapidez. Con este sistema, la comunicación es clara; hay un puntero en la imagen en tiempo real que se ve en la sala de exploración y en la sala de control. Resulta útil para la comunicación, de modo que puede centrarse en la intervención.
Mayor rentabilidad de inversión

Con el fin de permitirle aprovechar al máximo sus recursos y potenciar la rentabilidad de la inversión, ofrecemos innovadoras soluciones de financiación, una oferta de servicio flexible y una red de asistencia profesional formada por más de 7000 ingenieros técnicos en todo el mundo. Con nuestros diversos programas de formación y consultoría, puede incrementar la eficacia y eficiencia de sus procesos de prestación de asistencia.
Sala de intervencionismo preparada para el futuro

Los conceptos de actualización y ampliación se han tenido en cuenta en la infraestructura de Azurion. Esta plataforma de hardware y software estandarizada ofrece acceso a una nueva generación de aplicaciones y tecnologías sanitarias conectadas. A medida que surgen nuevas necesidades y sus requisitos cambian, puede integrar fácilmente otras funcionalidades y aplicaciones de otros fabricantes.
Rendimiento diario máximo

El simple hecho de mantenerse al día en el complejo entorno sanitario actual ya resulta suficientemente difícil, sin la constante preocupación de mantener los sistemas en funcionamiento. El objetivo del Servicio remoto de Philips es ayudar a mantener el máximo rendimiento del equipo, ofrecer asistencia ininterrumpida y solucionar problemas técnicos antes de que afecten a los cuidados del paciente.
Impulso de uso de la sala

Con el fin de facilitar la gestión de un gran número de intervenciones, sin descuidar la reducción de los costes, nuestros consultores en flujo de trabajo pueden valorar su rendimiento actual e identificar oportunidades para aumentar la productividad de su sala. Este enfoque ha ayudado a nuestros clientes a detectar mejoras más útiles y sostenibles en sus operaciones.
  • * Algunas funciones están disponibles de forma opcional. No todas las funciones están disponibles en todos los sistemas. Consulte a su representante de Philips para conocer la disponibilidad local.

