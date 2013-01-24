Buscar términos
Sala híbrida Azurion 7 con detector plano de 20" de total confianza. Con esta solución de terapia guiada por imágenes de última generación puede realizar intervenciones quirúrgicas y mínimamente invasivas. Excelencia clínica y un flujo de trabajo innovador para facilitar una sobresaliente atención sanitaria, así como aumentar la eficacia.
Excelente guiado por la imagen en tiempo real
Mejora de la visibilidad
Ahorro de tiempo
Configuración y funcionamiento simplificado
Control completo desde la mesa de paciente
Velocidad y facilidad de uso
Flujo de trabajo eficiente
Gestión eficaz de la dosis
Mejora de la comunicación
Mayor rentabilidad de inversión
Sala de intervencionismo preparada para el futuro
Rendimiento diario máximo
Impulso de uso de la sala
