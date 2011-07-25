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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
  • Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos

Philips AventNiplette™

SCF152/02

3.9
| (21) Reseñas | 81% ha recomendado este producto
Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos
Niplette™ ayuda a las madres con pezones invertidos o planos para que puedan amamantar. Este instrumento único y revolucionario proporciona una solución fácil, no quirúrgica y de larga duración. Durante algunas semanas de uso continuo, el pezón se mantendrá erecto.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marca recomendada por madres de todo el mundo1

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Resultados clínicamente comprobados*

Una solución sencilla y efectiva para pezones invertidos

  • Un enfoque no quirúrgico

  • Para pezones planos o invertidos

  • 2 Niplette y 2 discos absorbentes

Un dispositivo para pezones planos o invertidos

Un dispositivo para pezones planos o invertidos

Los pezones invertidos o no protráctiles afectan hasta a un 10% de las mujeres, provocan trastornos psicológicos y hacen que la lactancia materna resulte difícil para la madre y el bebé. El patrón de succión del bebé debería extraer el pezón. Si no es así, el Niplette™ es una solución sencilla y cómoda que puede ser de ayuda. Este dispositivo permite a las mujeres con pezones planos o invertidos dar el pecho de forma cómoda sin necesidad de cirugía invasiva*. Se compone de un molde de pezón transparente con un borde de sellado conectado a una válvula y un conector de jeringa.

El uso ideal es antes de los primeros 6 meses de embarazo o durante estos

Idealmente, el Niplette se debería utilizar antes del embarazo y durante períodos de 8 horas por día o noche*. Si los pechos no son tan sensibles, el dispositivo también se puede utilizar durante los primeros seis meses de embarazo para lograr una corrección permanente o después del nacimiento del bebé, durante unos minutos antes de amamantar. El Niplette succiona el pezón para que el bebé pueda sujetarse fácilmente y permite establecer una rutina de amamantamiento durante los primeros días. Después de terminar con el amamantamiento, la madre puede llevar a cabo una corrección cosmética permanente y, si este es el caso, puede seguir usando el Niplette de vez en cuando.

Un procedimiento sencillo

Un procedimiento sencillo

Se debe sostener el vaso sobre la areola del pezón con una mano y sacar al aire con el uso de una jeringa de 5 ml, para poder que succionar el pezón con el dispositivo. El usuario tiene el control de la succión y puede tirar del pezón de manera firme y cómoda. Cuando se estira el pezón, el usuario, después de separar cuidadosamente la jeringa de la válvula, puede continuar con sus actividades normales y seguir usando el dispositivo Niplette discretamente dentro del brasier. Se recomienda realizar el primer uso en la medida de lo posible*.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.9

de 4

21

Reseñas

81%

ha recomendado este producto

25/07/2011

España

España

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF152/02 Niplette™

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Avisos legales

  1. Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2023 con 10 109 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés. 

  1. Sr. D. McGeorge, FRCS (cirujano plástico), el Niplette: un instrumento para la corrección de pezones invertidos sin cirugía, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994), volumen 47, páginas 46-49

  2. En esta sección, se incluyen opiniones del consumidor acerca del producto. Philips se desvincula del contenido que ingresaron los consumidores en esta sección y, por consiguiente, cualquier información técnica o consejo sobre el uso del producto que se incluya en el presente documento no se considera como información oficial de Philips.