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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
  • Calentamiento rápido e inteligente

Descatalogado

Philips AventCalientabiberones digital

SCF260/37

3
| (129) Reseñas
Calentamiento rápido e inteligente
El calienta biberón y comida para bebés digital hace que el proceso de calentar la comida del bebé sea rápido y seguro. Esta avanzada tecnología calcula automáticamente el tiempo necesario de calentamiento. Solo tiene que seleccionar algunas opciones iniciales y dejar que el calienta biberones y comida para bebés haga el resto.
Ver todos los beneficios

Ultra rápido, múltiples opciones para calentar

Calentamiento rápido e inteligente

  • 220-240 V

Calcula automáticamente el tiempo de calentamiento

Calcula automáticamente el tiempo de calentamiento

El calentador de mamaderas digital Philips Avent calcula automáticamente el tiempo de calentamiento requerido según el tipo y la cantidad de alimento, y según la temperatura de inicio. Los alimentos se calientan de manera uniforme y el sistema de apagado automático evita el sobrecalentamiento.

El vapor controlado ofrece un calentamiento rápido y uniforme

El vapor controlado ofrece un calentamiento rápido y uniforme

El calentador de mamaderas digital Philips Avent permite calentar la comida de su bebé de forma rápida y uniforme. Calienta 125 m de leche a temperatura ambiente en menos de dos minutos.

Pantalla digital fácil de usar

Pantalla digital fácil de usar

La pantalla digital del calentador para mamaderas digital Philips Avent es muy fácil de usar. Le brinda información sobre el proceso de calentamiento para que sepa cuando la comida está lista.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.0

de 4

129

Reseñas

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product very useful

I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

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Avisos legales

  1. Biberón no incluido con este producto

  2. Excepción: no recomendado para su uso con el biberón semitransparente de PP de 330 ml Philips Avent.