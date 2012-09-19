Makes warming the bottles really quick and easy. Warmer is compact so easy to find a space on the kitchen counter. Whole thing needs to be taken to the sink to be emptied each time which may be inconvenient for some but personally I don't find it a problem, would rather do that than have some fiddly compartment or something to deal with as it's small enough to carry in one hand. Needs to be de-scaled regularly, can either use a special product or vinegar and water - I used vinegar and water and was concerned that it might leave a smell but it didn't at all. There is a similar Avent warmer which is cheaper but not digital and needs to be timed, this warmer you just choose whether the milk is chilled or frozen etc and the amount and it will then beep when it is ready.