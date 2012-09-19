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Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
SCF260/37
220-240 V
El calentador de mamaderas digital Philips Avent calcula automáticamente el tiempo de calentamiento requerido según el tipo y la cantidad de alimento, y según la temperatura de inicio. Los alimentos se calientan de manera uniforme y el sistema de apagado automático evita el sobrecalentamiento.
El calentador de mamaderas digital Philips Avent permite calentar la comida de su bebé de forma rápida y uniforme. Calienta 125 m de leche a temperatura ambiente en menos de dos minutos.
La pantalla digital del calentador para mamaderas digital Philips Avent es muy fácil de usar. Le brinda información sobre el proceso de calentamiento para que sepa cuando la comida está lista.
3.0
de 4
129
Reseñas
mshharris
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Amira
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Product very useful
I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Biberón no incluido con este producto
Excepción: no recomendado para su uso con el biberón semitransparente de PP de 330 ml Philips Avent.