Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
220-240V
Los productos iQ de Philips Avent con tecnología avanzada son inteligentes y resolutivos: están diseñados para facilitar la alimentación y el cuidado del bebé.
Mantiene el contenido esterilizado durante 24 horas si se repite el ciclo de esterilización. La opción de pausa le permite utilizar los accesorios esterilizados que necesite sin tener que interrumpir el ciclo.
La avanzada pantalla digital y las alertas sonoras la mantienen informada durante todo el ciclo de esterilización.
4.5
de 4
32
Reseñas
96%
ha recomendado este producto
Mutenro
09/03/2011
España
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer