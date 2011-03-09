ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento
  • Listo para usar en todo momento

Descatalogado

Philips AventEsterilizador a vapor digital

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Reseñas | 96% ha recomendado este producto
Listo para usar en todo momento
El esterilizador a vapor digital Philips Avent funciona de forma rápida y continua, por lo que mantiene el contenido esterilizado hasta el momento de usarlo para darle más libertad a la mamá durante el día.
Ver todos los beneficios

Tecnología avanzada para una esterilización por 24 horas

Listo para usar en todo momento

  • 220-240V

Tecnología iQ: Respuesta inteligente a sus necesidades

Tecnología iQ: Respuesta inteligente a sus necesidades

Los productos iQ de Philips Avent con tecnología avanzada son inteligentes y resolutivos: están diseñados para facilitar la alimentación y el cuidado del bebé.

Contenido esterilizado día y noche

Contenido esterilizado día y noche

Mantiene el contenido esterilizado durante 24 horas si se repite el ciclo de esterilización. La opción de pausa le permite utilizar los accesorios esterilizados que necesite sin tener que interrumpir el ciclo.

La pantalla digital le brinda toda la información que necesita

La pantalla digital le brinda toda la información que necesita

La avanzada pantalla digital y las alertas sonoras la mantienen informada durante todo el ciclo de esterilización.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.5

de 4

32

Reseñas

96%

ha recomendado este producto

2

09/03/2011

España

España

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales, basadas en mis preferencias y comportamiento, sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.