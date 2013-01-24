Buscar términos
RUSleeping RTS es una solución de diagnóstico inmediato y objetivo para pacientes con sospecha de apnea obstructiva d sueño. Este dispositivo domiciliario es extremadamente sencillo de usar y colocar. No necesita instalar ningún software, ni descargar datos para validarlos.
Los datos en tiempo real le informan instantáneamente de eventos apnéicos
Diseño práctico para un funcionamiento conveniente
Visualización versátil para fácil lectura
Fácil de usar
Tecnología avanzada de presión de flujo de aire para registro exacto
Dispositivo reutilizable para una evaluación asequible
Tiempo de registro de nueve horas para resultados de una noche completa
Capacidad de detección de errores para resultados confiables
