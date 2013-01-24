Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
RUSleeping Herramienta de cribado de apnea de sueño en tiempo real, para uso domiciliario

RUSleeping RTS

Herramienta de cribado de apnea de sueño en tiempo real, para uso domiciliario

Buscar productos similares

RUSleeping RTS es una solución de diagnóstico inmediato y objetivo para pacientes con sospecha de apnea obstructiva d sueño. Este dispositivo domiciliario es extremadamente sencillo de usar y colocar. No necesita instalar ningún software, ni descargar datos para validarlos.

Caracteristicas
Datos en tiempo real

Los datos en tiempo real le informan instantáneamente de eventos apnéicos

Al descubrir inmediatamente si sus pacientes tienen una puntuación apnéica alta o baja, usted puede determinar rápida y fácilmente su necesidad de una PSG. Usted puede utilizar los datos objetivos del RTS RUSleeping para hablarle a los pacientes sobre la posibilidad de apnea del sueño. Esto puede ayudarle a superar su renuencia sobre la necesidad de una PSG completa y tenerlos un paso más cerca del tratamiento y diagnóstica.
Diseño práctico

Diseño práctico para un funcionamiento conveniente

El RTS RUSleeping ligero y compacto proporciona puntuación continua de los eventos apnéicos. Su funcionamiento es conveniente y se puede reutilizar. No se necesita equipo adicional, programas o una salida eléctrica. Las instrucciones para el paciente son cortas y sencillas.
Visualización versátil

Visualización versátil para fácil lectura

Una vez que los pacientes se despiertan, se muestran los eventos apnéicos totales para la noche. El paciente presiona un botón una vez para ver los eventos apnéicos promedio por hora, y posteriormente presiona nuevamente el botón para mostrar el número de eventos por hora. Se pueden enviar los resultados por correo o a través de una llamada al médico. Es así de sencillo - no se necesitan programas o interpretaciones adicionales.
Fácil de usar

Fácil de usar

La unidad consta del dispositivo RUSleeping, una cánula nasal y una pila, y se puede fijar fácilmente a la ropa del paciente o colocarse en la cama o almohada. En cuanto la cánula comienza a detectar la presión del flujo de aire inhalado por la nariz, el dispositivo irá registrando los eventos de apnea. Si la respiración del paciente disminuye un 50 % o más durante 10 o más segundos (lo que se considera un evento de apnea), RUSleeping RTS muestra la información en la pantalla LCD.
Tecnología avanzada de presión de flujo de aire

Dispositivo reutilizable

Dispositivo reutilizable para una evaluación asequible

El RTS RUSleeping proporciona resultados en el mismo día, pero se puede utilizar repetidamente para validar las lecturas de la primera noche. Cuando usted esté satisfecho con los resultados, el paciente puede devolver el dispositivo por correo, dejándole libre para evaluar otros pacientes con bajos costos adicionales.
Tiempo de registro de nueve horas

Tiempo de registro de nueve horas para resultados de una noche completa

Capacidad de detección de errores

Capacidad de detección de errores para resultados confiables

Si la cánula se desplaza de la nariz o de la zona de la boca, o no se consigue detectar el flujo de aire adecuado durante 12 minutos, se muestra un mensaje de error en el LCD por cada hora de seguimiento en la que se produjo la situación

