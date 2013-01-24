Inicio
FlexSpot Consola de trabajo integrada centrada en el usuario en la sala de control

FlexSpot

Consola de trabajo integrada centrada en el usuario en la sala de control

Cuantas más aplicaciones utilice, más importante es lograr la máxima eficacia. Con FlexSpot puede acceder a todas las aplicaciones desde una única consola personalizable, y así trabajar de forma ordenada simplificando el trabajo. Los profesionales pueden realizar tareas en paralelo, sin interferir entre ellos, con lo que se reducen las interrupciones entre los casos.

Caracteristicas
Control completo desde un punto
Si puede ver, controlar y manipular todas las aplicaciones conectadas desde un único punto de la sala de control, su trabajo resulta más sencillo. Nuestra consola de trabajo integrada FlexSpot cuenta con uno o dos monitores panorámicos de 27 pulgadas, un ratón y un teclado. Desde esta consola puede controlar varias fuentes externas, definir los formatos de la pantalla en la sala de control y en la sala de exploración, y acceder a todas las aplicaciones disponibles.
Trabajo simultáneo en paralelo
FlexSpot se ha diseñado específicamente para ahorrar tiempo. Los miembros del equipo pueden trabajar en todas las tareas relevantes en la consola de trabajo, sin interferir los unos con los otros. Así, mientras se realiza la fluoroscopia/exposición, el personal de la sala de control puede revisar imágenes anteriores del paciente, preparar la siguiente exploración o terminar el informe de otro paciente.
Desplazamiento intuitivo por intervenciones
La información de la pantalla se distingue fácilmente gracias al fondo negro de la interfaz de usuario de FlexSpot. Los pasos y las aplicaciones activas se resaltan para facilitar el uso. Todos los sistemas Azurion y las herramientas intervencionistas usan la misma interfaz de usuario estandarizada, de modo que resulta sencillo formar a los profesionales, así como hacer rotaciones entre distintas salas intervencionistas
Configuración y funcionamiento simplificado
Con la intención de simplificar y estandarizar la configuración del sistema FlexSpot, podrá personalizar el formato automáticamente con las Guías de procedimiento clínico. Su departamento puede crear un número ilimitado de formatos para cada intervención o profesional. Incluso puede cambiar la disposición y el tamaño de la pantalla sobre la marcha si quiere ahorrar tiempo.
Más consolas FlexSpot
Puede instalar otra consola FlexSpot en la sala de control o en la sala de exploración para disponer de otro punto de visualización y control de todas las aplicaciones disponibles. Así, por ejemplo, un profesional puede supervisar la intervención mientras que otro registra datos o prepara informes, con el consecuente aumento de la productividad.
Optimizar la sala de control
Gracias a la integración de todas las aplicaciones relevantes en una única consola de trabajo, puede trabajar en una sala de control eficiente y ordenada. Esta integración puede tener un efecto positivo sobre una zona de trabajo que utilizan distintos profesionales.
