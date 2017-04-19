  • Garantía de devolución es de 30 días

    Halógena

    Faros Delanteros

    Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la elección definitiva para la carretera

    • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
    • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
    • La elección de los principales fabricantes de coches
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Luz hasta un 200 % más brillante*
    RacingVision GT200
    Disponible en:
    H4, H7
    Ir al catálogo

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Luz hasta un 150 % más brillante*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Disponible en:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Ir al catálogo

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Aspecto intenso y llamativo
    WhiteVision ultra
    Disponible en:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Ir al catálogo
    RacingVision GT200 color de la luz
    RacingVision GT200 rendimiento del haz de luz
    RacingVision GT200 vida útil
    RacingVision GT200
    X-tremeVision Pro150 color de la luz
    X-tremeVision Pro150 rendimiento del haz de luz
    X-tremeVision Pro150 vida útil
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    WhiteVision ultra color de la luz
    WhiteVision ultra rendimiento del haz de luz
    WhiteVision ultra vida útil
    WhiteVision ultra

    Vision
     

    Hasta un 30 % más de visión*
    Vision
    Disponible en:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Ir al catálogo

    VisionPlus
     

    Hasta un 60 % más de visión*
    VisionPlus
    Disponible en:
    H1, H4, H7​
    Ir al catálogo

    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Mayor vida útil, menos sustituciones
    Longlife EcoVision
    Disponible en:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Ir al catálogo
    Vision Колір color de la luz
    Vision rendimiento del haz de luz
    Vision vida útil
    Vision
    VisionPlus color de la luz
    VisionPlus rendimiento del haz de luz
    VisionPlus vida útil
    VisionPlus
    Longlife EcoVision color de la luz
    LongLife EcoVision rendimiento del haz de luz
    Longlife EcoVision vida útil
    Longlife EcoVision


    Imágenes solo para  nes ilustrativos. 

    * En comparación con el requisito legal mínimo 

    ** La vida útil di ere según el tipo. Indicación solo para H7 

    *** 10 G se aplica a H4 y H7 

    **** Vida útil limitada
