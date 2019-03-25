  • Garantía de devolución es de 30 días

  • Envío gratis desde 20€

  • 3 años de garantía en nuestros productos

Buscar términos

1
0

Carrito de la compra

No hay ningún artículo en el carrito de la compra.

    LED

    Faros Delanteros

    Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la elección definitiva para la carretera

    • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
    • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
    • La elección de los principales fabricantes de coches
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon
    Más información

    Ultinon Essential LED

    Hasta 6.500 K
    Ultinon Essential LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
    Ir al catálogo

    Ultinon Pro5000 LED​

    Luz hasta un 160% más brillante*
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
    Ir al catálogo

    Ultinon Pro9000 LED​

    Luz hasta un 250% más brillante*
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
    Ir al catálogo
    Ultinon Essential LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Essential LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Essential LED vida útil
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED vida útil
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED vida útil
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED

     

    Imágenes solo para fines ilustrativos

    *En comparación con el estándar legal mínimo para lámparas halógenas. Hasta un 200 % más para los tipos X-tremeUltinon LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4], [≈H1], [≈H11] y LED-HL [≈HIR2]
    Disclaimer
    Es su propia responsabilidad usar las luces LED retrofit conforme con los requisitos legales aplicables.

    Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu coche

     

     
    Ir a herramienta de selección
    Selector Tool

    Más información

    Asistencia sobre automoción

    Asistencia sobre automoción

    ¿Necesitas sustituir los faros de Philips en el coche?
    Puntos de compra

    Puntos de compra

    Compra productos de automoción de Philips en línea o en una tienda cercana
    Artículos de automoción

    Artículos de automoción

    Obtén más información sobre la tecnología de iluminación para automóviles, la innovación y las soluciones de Philips en nuestros artículos

    Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

    Entendido

    Pago

    Admitimos los siguientes métodos de pago:
    Logo Visa - payment method
    Logo MasterCard - payment method
    Logo American Express - payment method
    Logo PayPal - payment method

    Enlaces rápidos

    Preguntas más frecuentes
    Términos y Condiciones
    Buscar pedido
    Devoluciones
    Ponte en contacto con nosotros

    Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.