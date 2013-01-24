Inicio
    • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
    • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
    • La elección de los principales fabricantes de coches
    Ultinon Essential LED

    Hasta 6.500 K
    Ultinon Essential LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

    Ultinon Pro5000 LED​

    Luz hasta un 160% más brillante*
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

    Ultinon Pro9000 LED​

    Luz hasta un 250% más brillante*
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED​
    Disponible en:

    LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

    LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

    Ultinon Essential LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Essential LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Essential LED vida útil
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED vida útil
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED color de la luz
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED rendimiento del haz de luz
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED vida útil
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED

     

    Imágenes solo para fines ilustrativos

    *En comparación con el estándar legal mínimo para lámparas halógenas. Hasta un 200 % más para los tipos X-tremeUltinon LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4], [≈H1], [≈H11] y LED-HL [≈HIR2]

    Es su propia responsabilidad usar las luces LED retrofit conforme con los requisitos legales aplicables.

    Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu coche

     

     

