PREVENT

The ins and outs on flossing





Floss is designed to get into the space your toothbrush just can’t quite get to, right between your teeth. This keeps them free of bacteria and plaque, which minimises your risk of oral health problems like plaque or bad breath. String floss is a great way to mechanically remove leftover food from between your teeth, and done every day it’s sure to keep your mouth very healthy indeed.