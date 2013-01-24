Buscar términos
Everyone’s heard this question from their dentist at some point: ‘do you floss’? Ideally, your answer will be ‘yes’. It’s even better to confidently say that you’re flossing correctly which means you’re efficiently removing all plaque from your teeth.
Flossing just once a day can have a big impact on your overall oral health. It removes plaque build-up and bacteria, getting into the spaces toothbrushes can’t reach – or where food is tightly lodged. It’s also crucial for keeping your gums healthy, which makes flossing an essential part of your daily routine.