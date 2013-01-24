Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Trilogy100 Respirador

Trilogy100

Respirador

Liviano, versátil y fácil de usar, Trilogy100 ofrece a los clínicos y al paciente una de las cualidades más importantes de la vida: simplicidad. El ventilador de soporte de presión y volumen portátil Trilogy100 es ideal para su uso en el hogar o en sitios de cuidado alternativos.

Caracteristicas
Fiable y portátil
Flexible
Adapatble
Ventilación con boquilla (MPV)
Digital Auto-Trak
Accesorios
Soporte
Pantallas de visualización

Las pantallas de visualización son fáciles de leer

Trilogy100 ofrece pantalla de fácil lectura y navegación con indicaciones claras y concisas. Permite visualizar lecturas detalladas para los clínicos o pantallas simplificadas tanto para el paciente como para el asistente de cuidados de la salud. De cualquiera de las dos maneras, el diseño intuitivo de Trilogy100 permite el acceso rápido a las configuraciones del dispositivo y la información del paciente.
Dos opciones de circuito

Dos opciones de circuito permiten un uso simple y flexible

Los bloques intercambiables de exhalación activa y pasiva facilitan al personal clínico la flexibilidad de escoger la mejor interfaz y el mejor circuito disponible para los pacientes. La Presión Positiva al Final de la Espiración (PEEP) interna de Trilogy100, en combinación con un circuito de rama única, crea una aplicación simple.
Opción de circuito activo con PAP

La opción de circuito activo con PAP permite la detección de la presión proximal

La opción de circuito activo con PAP utiliza un circuito de rama única y un sensor de presión proximal y dispositivo de exhalación activa. El Disparo de Flujo comienza cuando el esfuerzo inspiratorio del paciente crea un flujo equivalente o superior a la configuración de la sensibilidad del flujo. Indica el volumen circulante administrado (Vti).
Opción de circuito pasivo

Opción de circuito pasivo para exhalación pasiva

La Opción de Circuito Pasivo utiliza un circuito de rama única con un puerto de exhalación pasiva o máscara con fuga integrada. Resulta compatible con AutoTrak o con las opciones de disparo de flujo. Esta característica brinda una estimación del volumen circulante de exhalación, así como la compensación de fugas tanto en modo presión como en modo volumen.
Software de Gestión y Reporte DirectView Ventilation

El software de Gestión y Reporte DirectView Ventilation permite la gestión de órdenes

El software de Gestión y Reporte DirectView Ventilation optimiza la actividad de reporte para contribuir a la identificación de ajustes necesarios para mantener el tratamiento efectivo y mejorar el cuidado del paciente. Pueden exportarse datos en la mayoría de las aplicaciones estadísticas en formato abierto, para que el personal clínico los comparta para su análisis posterior. Esto permite la gestión de órdenes mediante el uso de una tarjeta de memoria SD de las que se encuentran comúnmente a disposición.

