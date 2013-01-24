Buscar términos
Liviano, versátil y fácil de usar, Trilogy100 ofrece a los clínicos y al paciente una de las cualidades más importantes de la vida: simplicidad. El ventilador de soporte de presión y volumen portátil Trilogy100 es ideal para su uso en el hogar o en sitios de cuidado alternativos.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fiable y portátil
Flexible
Adapatble
Ventilación con boquilla (MPV)
Digital Auto-Trak
Accesorios
Soporte
Las pantallas de visualización son fáciles de leer
Dos opciones de circuito permiten un uso simple y flexible
La opción de circuito activo con PAP permite la detección de la presión proximal
Opción de circuito pasivo para exhalación pasiva
El software de Gestión y Reporte DirectView Ventilation permite la gestión de órdenes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand