¹Miyayama S et al., (2013). J. Vasc. Interv. Radiol. 2013 Apr;24(4):501-8
EmboGuide con XperCT Dual proporciona la primera herramienta basada en el flujo de trabajo para guiar la detección y el tratamiento de tumores y vasos nutricios a múltiples lesiones. En un estudio, EmboGuide permitió la detección de un 50% más de vasos nutricios que la DSA estándar¹
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Detección de un 50% más de vasos nutricios de HCC que con angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA)
Detección de lesiones comparable a la RM en la sala
Rapidez en la detección y medición de volúmenes
Detección automática de vasos nutricios
Navegación precisa hasta el objetivo
