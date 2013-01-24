Inicio
EmboGuide Procedimiento guiado de embolización basado en el flujo de trabajo

EmboGuide con XperCT Dual proporciona la primera herramienta basada en el flujo de trabajo para guiar la detección y el tratamiento de tumores y vasos nutricios a múltiples lesiones. En un estudio, EmboGuide permitió la detección de un 50% más de vasos nutricios que la DSA estándar¹

Caracteristicas
EmboGuide con XperCT Dual proporciona la primera herramienta basada en el flujo de trabajo para guiar la detección y el tratamiento de tumores y vasos nutricios a múltiples lesiones. En un estudio, EmboGuide permitió la detección de un 50% más de vasos nutricios que la DSA estándar¹
XperCT Dual, una nueva versión de XperCT, ofrece detección de lesiones comparable a RM² en la sala de oncología. Las funciones de adquisición DualPhase* y DualView permiten la visualización simultánea de dos conjuntos de datos 3D adquiridos secuencialmente.
Una herramienta de segmentación de lesiones 3D permite al usuario aislar las regiones en un volumen 3D de RM, TC o XperCT, mediante características específicas de la imagen.
De acuerdo con el volumen 3D segmentado, EmboGuide analiza automáticamente la vasculatura de las lesiones y ofrece sugerencias sobre los vasos nutricios en las lesiones segmentadas. Los vasos nutricios detectados se anotan y añaden a la planificación.
EmboGuide ofrece una función exclusiva de Guiado por imagen en tiempo real 3D durante el procedimiento. Genera una superposición y registro en tiempo real del volumen 3D en las imágenes de rayos X en tiempo real, que permite una navegación precisa del dispositivo o catéter hasta el objetivo de embolización.

  • *La función DualPhase está disponible con los sistemas Allura versión 8.2 o posteriores. Permite que XperCT ejecute dos estudios rotacionales con un intervalo de retraso definido por el usuario entre ambos.
  • 1. Miyayama S et al., (2013). J. Vasc. Interv. Radiol. Abril de 2013;24(4):501-8. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23452552
  • 2. Loffroy R. et al., (2012). Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. Febrero de 2012;35(1):97-104. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21328023

