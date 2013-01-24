Intervención coronaria percutánea

Las intervenciones complejas, como la oclusión total crónica, el tratamiento de bifurcación y la enfermedad de varios vasos, requieren un tiempo prolongado, por lo que se puede ver incrementada la exposición a la radiación para los pacientes y el personal clínico. Una reducción del grosor de los filamentos hace que los stents sean menos radiopacos y más difíciles de ver. Además, resulta de vital importancia la necesidad de mantener una buena calidad de imagen y evitar al mismo tiempo una nefropatía provocada por el contraste.
