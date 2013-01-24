Healthcare excellence extends beyond clinical expertise and technology to the entire patient experience.



We offer a comprehensive portfolio of experience consulting services and Ambient Experience room solutions, backed by research, to help transform the care environment into a comfortable and calming setting for patients and an efficient and motivating workspace for staff.



These custom, people-focused solutions help set hospitals apart from their competitors – improving their ability to attract and retain patients as well as talented professionals.

Learn more about our experience consulting services and our Ambient Experience room solutions.