Customer stories in  healthcare transformation

Ambient Experience solutions help Children’s of Alabama create a calming X-ray room environment for patients and staff.Más información
Learn how Philips performed a detailed analysis to help Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe develop a sustainability roadmap.Más información
Our consultants helped optimize the footprint, increase clinical workflow efficiency, and enhance the care experience for both patients and staff of the planned facilities.Más información
Our trauma consultants help a Level II trauma center pass ACS verification survey.Más información
Discover how Chiba University Hospital teamed up with the Philips Ambient Experience team to deliver a dynamic lighting, projection, and sound solutions to help provide a calming and engaging environment for patients and an efficient workplace for staff in the MRI rooms.Más información
Amsterdam UMC will combine two cath lab departments into a single location. Philips consultants helped translate their vision for better heart care into a concept design, floor plan and a 3D animation of their new cath lab department.Más información
Radiology workflow improvements to provide efficient quality of careMás información
Adrz hospital engaged Philips consultants to help develop new processes and work agreements in their emergency department to cope with peak volumes, resulting in 22% increase in direct bedding, 21% decrease in patient waiting time and a 5 min reduction in turnaround time per patient.Más información
Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose.Más información
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRIMás información
Clinical consultants assessed processes and helped implement effective change for improved patient throughput and $1.7m cost savings over 3 monthsMás información
Clinical consultants identify various opportunities to improve telemetry and alarm management processes.Más información
Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize its OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.Más información
Delivering alarm management performance improvement expertise to reduce non-actionable alarmsMás información
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.Más información
Trauma consulting conducts financial performance evaluation to optimize billing and increase revenue.Más información
Performance improvement consultants developed processes and strategies to enhance surgical services.Más información
Transforming the trauma PI program to improve performance and maintain Level II pediatric trauma center status.Más información
University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.Más información
Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.Más información
Analytics consulting and a custom performance dashboard helped improve ED processes and avoid $1.3m in unnecessary additional staffingMás información
Our design consultants helped optimize the pediatric radiology care environment, with a 10% construction cost savings.Más información
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.Más información
Our trauma consultants helped validate trauma center viability and identified almost $1 million in possible revenue.Más información
Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.Más información
Our consultants helped optimize operational efficiency to support volume growth and a planned imaging service line expansion.Más información
Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facilityMás información
Process improvement and interim leadership consulting enhance the patient experience in the emergency department.Más información
The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize its Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times.Más información
Using the power of art and music to enhance MRI experiencesMás información
Interim leadership and performance improvement consulting helped improve pediatric ED process efficiency.Más información
Providing analytics strategy, tools, and insights to help enhance performance improvement.Más información
St. Mary Medical Center leverages Philips ED interim leadership and performance improvement consulting to reduce arrival-to-provider by 66.2%.Más información
Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University HospitalMás información
Improved ED performance with process improvement consulting and an analytics performance dashboard.Más información
Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.Más información
Alarm management consulting helped reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.Más información
The Philips team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment at the Jeroen Bosch hospital. Studies showed a 29% and 45% patient satisfaction increase.Más información
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.Más información
Improved ED and inpatient processes and performance for 477% increased patient satisfaction.Más información
Improved care facilitation, reduced LOS, and a savings of $3.3m over 7 months.Más información
Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.Más información
An enhanced patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.Más información
Understanding the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients to deliver process recommendations and a complete spatial redesign.Más información
Ambient Experience helps transform the PET/CT experience.Más información
Reduced LOS and bed request cycles achieve $1.1m savings with the new bed management program.Más información
Design consulting helps a new pediatric emergency department increase patient volume.Más información
Design and process improvement consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery.Más información
Decreased infection rates and LOS enabled by interimleadership and process improvement consulting in the ICU of a community hospital.Más información
