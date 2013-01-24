Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

    Para obtener información sobre los productos de consumo de Philips o el soporte para productos de consumo a la luz de la COVID-19, haga clic aquí.
    COVID-19

    Productos y servicios

    ¿Tiene alguna pregunta? Póngase en contacto con su representante local de Philips o llámenos al 900 180 612

    Página de inicio COVID-19

    Asistencia clínica y recursos

    Productos y servicios

    Seminarios web clínicos

    Página de inicio COVID-19

    Asistencia clínica y recursos

    Productos y servicios

    Seminarios web clínicos
    Icono de soporte

    Asistencia clínica y recursos para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


    Soporte de acceso para productos, incluida información de desinfección y limpieza, tutoriales en vídeo y más.
    Recursos de cuidados respiratorios y ventilación
    Recursos de monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
    Desinfección y limpieza, monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
    Recursos de adquisición de imágenes de diagnóstico e instrucciones de limpieza
    Recursos ecográficos e instrucciones de limpieza

    Página de inicio COVID-19

    Asistencia clínica y recursos

    Productos y servicios

    Seminarios web clínicos
    covid

    Productos & servicios para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


    Explore una completa gama de productos y soluciones de servicio para el tratamiento de los pacientes con COVID-19.
    Ventilación y cuidados respiratorios
    Identificación sistemática en el domicilio y monitorización remota del paciente
    Diagnóstico por imagen
    Mantenimiento de equipos y servicios remotos
    Monitorización de pacientes y desfibrilación
    Tele-UCI y cuidados críticos remotos
    Ultrasonidos

    Los ultrasonidos en la lucha contra la COVID-19

    Descubra la gama de productos de ultrasonidos
    Los ultrasonidos son más valiosos que nunca dada su cada vez mayor importancia en la lucha contra la COVID-19. Philips suministra una ampla gama de sistemas de ultrasonidos para la evaluación y tratamiento de complicaciones cardiacas y pulmonares asociadas a la COVID-19.
    Acceso a información e instrucciones de Philips Ultrasound para la COVID-19

    Consideraciones para médicos de cuidados críticos y urgencias

    Los ultrasonidos se pueden utilizar como herramienta para la identificación de hallazgos consistentes con COVID-19, la evaluación de la gravedad de la enfermedad, y como ayuda para la supervisión y el tratamiento de los pacientes ya que permite una evaluación rápida y precisa del estado pulmonar y cardiaco.
    Los hallazgos ecográficos pulmonares en pacientes con COVID-19 pueden incluir:
    • Engrosamiento o irregularidades en la línea pleural
    • Líneas B
    • Consolidaciones subpleurales
    Las ecografías cardiacas enfocadas en pacientes con COVID-19 pueden ayudar a identificar:
    • La función y el tamaño ventricular izquierdos
    • La función y el tamaño ventricular derechos
    • Presencia de derrame pericárdico e indicios de tamponamiento
    • Evaluación del estado del volumen de la VCI como guía para la gestión de fluidos
    Explore la galería de imágenes clínicas

    Consideraciones para cardiólogos y ecografistas

    Philips Ultrasound está colaborando con cardiólogos y ecografistas con el objeto de identificar y compartir las mejores prácticas para las exploraciones cardiacas. En la información que aportan los profesionales sanitarios a Philips se enfatiza la necesidad de tener en cuenta la seguridad a la hora de adquirir las imágenes, adquirir los datos e imágenes más importantes y realizar un análisis de seguimiento eficaz.
    Icono de áreas de interés
    Áreas de interés
    Si bien aún estamos lejos de conocer el verdadero alcance de las lesiones producidas por la COVID-19, los cardiólogos han destacado los síntomas y las complicaciones de la neumonía como áreas fundamentales de posible atención, en especial, la miocarditis, la embolia pulmonar y la posibilidad de que se produzca un infarto agudo de miocardio.
    Icono de puntos de adquisición de imágenes
    Puntos de adquisición de imágenes
    Según las recomendaciones American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) (Sociedad Americana de Ecocardiografía), para monitorizar la evolución de la enfermedad y la hemodinámica de los pacientes con COVID-19, en la ecocardiografía se deben obtener los siguientes parámetros cardiacos: función del hemicardio izquierdo, función del hemicardio derecho, hemodinámica cardiaca y signos de derrame pleural. La evaluación de la función del hemicardio derecho es importante debido a la posibilidad de que se produzcan enfermedades pulmonares a corto plazo o miocarditis aguda, que podrían producir hipertensión pulmonar e insuficiencia cardiaca aguda del hemicardio derecho.
    Icono de seguridad
    Seguridad
    Las precauciones para la seguridad del profesional sanitario y el paciente son prioritarias. Los profesionales han señalado que el uso de equipos de protección individual adecuados, el establecimiento de criterios para el empleo de los transductores transesofágicos ecocardiográficos y una duración lo más breve posible del examen son medidas de especial importancia. Recomendamos una planificación exhaustiva previa del examen y la aplicación de protocolos y técnicas como 3D que reduzcan la necesidad de realizar varias adquisiciones y de resposicionamiento del transductor. En la medida de lo posible, las mediciones se deben realizar en una estación de trabajo independiente o una vez que el paciente haya abandonado la sala de examen.
    Icono de seguimiento
    Seguimiento
    Los profesionales sanitarios también deben tener en cuenta la necesidad de realizar exámenes de seguimiento y monitorización a los pacientes con COVID-19. La aplicación de técnicas y mediciones consistentes y reproducibles servirán de ayuda a la hora de realizar las comparaciones. Algunos cardiólogos también recomiendan la identificación o etiquetado de los pacientes como COVID-19 en la historia clínica para facilitar la futura recuperación y el análisis de los datos.

    Limpieza y desinfección de sistemas de ultrasonidos | Descargar la guía ›

    Galería de imágenes clínicas

    • Cambiar vista

    Formación y recursos de ultrasonidos

    Vídeos sobre ecografía pulmonar de la Dra. Sara Nikravan

    Vídeos

    Recursos y documentos de referencia

    Documentos

    Instrucciones de limpieza de los productos de ultrasonidos
    Soluciones para la imagen cardiaca y pulmonar en el punto de cuidados
    Guía rápida para la ecografía pulmonar
    Tutorial sobre ecografía pulmonar

    Ecocardiografía enfocada

    Documentos

    Formación online sobre QLab CV (disponible hasta el 17 de mayo de 2020)
    Introducción a la ecocardiografía transtorácica
    Guía de referencia rápida de ecocardiografía transtorácica
    Ecocardiografía en el punto de cuidados en la embola pulmonar
    Evaluación mediante ecografía enfocada de la función del VI

    Otras áreas de interés

    Documentos

    Ecografía enfocada para el tratamiento de las vías respiratorias
    Cateterismo venoso central guiado por ultrasonidos
    Ecografía enfocada para TVP

    Información y recursos externos

    Recursos

    Recursos sobre COVID-19 de la ASE
    Recursos sobre cardiología y COVID-19 de la Sociedad Europea de Cardiología
    Cómo realizar una ecografía pulmonar
    Ecografía en neumonía vírica
    Declaración de la ASE sobre protección de pacientes y proveedores de servicios de ecocardiografía

    Oportunidades adicionales de formación ecográfica de Philips

    Recursos

    Formación en ecografía

    Póngase en contacto con un representante o especialista de servicios clínicos de Philips Ultrasound:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com ​

    Solicitudes de carácter general +1-800-229-6417/Lumify  solicitudes específicas +1-844-695-8643.

    Eventos y seminarios web sobre COVID-19

    Ecocardiografía en el punto de cuidados en el servicio de urgencias para COVID-19 con la Dra. Rachel Liu
    Ver la grabación
    Ecografía pulmonar parte 1 con el Dr. Martin Altersberger, Dr. Thomas Binder MD, miembros de la Sociedad Europea de Cardiología
    Ver la grabación
    Ecografía pulmonar parte 2 con el Dr. Martin Altersberger, Dr. Thomas Binder MD, miembros de la Sociedad Europea de Cardiología
    Ver la grabación
    Seminario web y preguntas y respuestas sobre ecografía pulmonar con la Dra. Sara Nikravan
    Ver la grabación
    Evolución de la dinámica cardiaca en pacientes con COVID-19: experiencias en EE. UU. y Europa
    Ver la grabación
    Control de infecciones en el servicio de urgencias para COVID-19 por el Dr. Arun Nagdev
    Ver la grabación
    Declaración de la ASE sobre protección de pacientes y proveedores de servicios de ecocardiografía durante la pandemia de la COVID-19
    Ver la grabación
    Aspectos prácticos de la ecocardiografía en el punto de cuidados: los 5 elementos en el caso de la COVID-19
    Ver la grabación
    Enfoque ecocardiográfico para la evaluación de pacientes con sospecha de miocarditis
    Ver la grabación

    Philips Ultrasound es su aliado en la lucha contra la COVID-19


    (Tenga en cuenta que es posible que no todos los productos estén disponibles en todos los países. Contacte con su representante local de Philips para conocer la disponibilidad de la gama completa).
    Con sistemas de fácil limpieza que ofrecen unas imágenes de gran calidad, la tecnología de Philips Ultrasound ayuda a los profesionales sanitarios a llevar a cabo una evaluación y tratamiento oportunos y de confianza de afecciones cardiacas y pulmonares en pacientes con COVID-19.
    •  
      Sparq Sistema de ultrasonido

      Sparq  

      Sistema de ultrasonido
      • El Modo Symplicity simplifica sus controles en el sistema
      • Interfaz dinámica intuitiva, facilita el escaneo
      • Diseño ergonómico para facilitar el uso en entornos desafiantes
      795090CC
      Ver producto
    •  
      Affiniti Sistema de ultrasonidos

      Affiniti 70

      Sistema de ultrasonidos
      • Su aliado en el día a día
      • Diseño equilibrado
      • Innovación, eficacia y calidad de imagen
      795210
      Ver producto
    •  
      InnoSight Sistema de ultrasonidos compacto

      InnoSight  

      Sistema de ultrasonidos compacto
      • Imágenes de gran calidad
      • Mayor movilidad
      • Sencillez: interfaz de usuario intuitiva
      795001
      Ver producto
    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasound system
      • Tecnologías premium para rendimiento probado
      • Adquisición de imágenes PureWave para pacientes técnicamente difíciles
      • SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido
      795076CC
      Ver producto

    Estamos con usted

    organizado

    Organizado para ayudar

     
    Coordinamos nuestros recursos y capacidades para poder suministrar sistemas de cuidados que cuenten con un acceso rápido a soluciones médicas y de información con el objeto de cubrir las necesidades de cuidado de los pacientes.
    adaptación

    Adaptación activa

     
    Adaptamos y mejoramos nuestros productos y tecnologías para ayudar a abordar las complejidades de la enfermedad, los grupos de pacientes y las condiciones de la atención.
    conexiones

    Creando conexiones

     
    Sacamos el máximo partido de nuestra infraestructura y plataformas para conectar a los equipos sanitarios y ayudar a que los sistemas de cuidados se comuniquen de la manera más eficaz posible durante las fases de preparación, respuesta y recuperación.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand