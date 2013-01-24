Inicio
Icono de soporte

Asistencia clínica y recursos para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


Soporte de acceso para productos, incluida información de desinfección y limpieza, tutoriales en vídeo y más.
Recursos de cuidados respiratorios y ventilación
Recursos de monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
Desinfección y limpieza, monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
Recursos de adquisición de imágenes de diagnóstico e instrucciones de limpieza
Recursos ecográficos e instrucciones de limpieza

Productos & servicios para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


Explore una completa gama de productos y soluciones de servicio para el tratamiento de los pacientes con COVID-19.
Ventilación y cuidados respiratorios
Identificación sistemática en el domicilio y monitorización remota del paciente
Diagnóstico por imagen
Mantenimiento de equipos y servicios remotos
Monitorización de pacientes y desfibrilación
Tele-UCI y cuidados críticos remotos
Ultrasonidos

    Respiradores y cuidados respiratorios

    Philips ofrece una amplia gama de soluciones respiratorias que incluyen ventilación invasiva y no invasiva de gravedad media a alta, oxigenoterapia, terapia CPAP y BiPAP, nebulizadores y máscaras. Colaboramos activamente con nuestros clientes en todo el mundo para facilitar el acceso a estas soluciones, ya que sabemos que pueden ayudar a los profesionales sanitarios, los hospitales y a las sistemas de salud en este entorno dinámico y complejo.
    (Tenga en cuenta que es posible que no todos los productos estén disponibles en todos los países. Contacte con su representante local de Philips o llámenos al 900 180 612 para conocer la disponibilidad de la gama completa).

    Productos de cuidados respiratorios y ventiladores

    Ventilador E30

    El nuevo ventilador Respironics E30 de Philips

    Un ventilador disponible para paliar la escasez crítica de soluciones de ventilación hospitalaria
    Más información
    Recursos y formación clínica | Materiales de formación y uso del dispositivo | 
    Más información >

    Ventilación

    Terapia del sueño

    Máscaras desechables con opciones sin ventilación

    Mascarillas reutilizables

    Administración de fármacos respiratorios

    Desobstrucción de las vías respiratorias

    Oxígeno

    Obtenga más información sobre nuestra continuidad asistencial del hospital al domicilio

    Vea nuestras soluciones de ventilación

    Estamos con usted

    organizado

    Organizado para ayudar

     
    Coordinamos nuestros recursos y capacidades para poder suministrar sistemas de cuidados que cuenten con un acceso rápido a soluciones médicas y de información con el objeto de cubrir las necesidades de cuidado de los pacientes.
    adaptación

    Adaptación activa

     
    Adaptamos y mejoramos nuestros productos y tecnologías para ayudar a abordar las complejidades de la enfermedad, los grupos de pacientes y las condiciones de la atención.
    conexiones

    Creando conexiones

     
    Sacamos el máximo partido de nuestra infraestructura y plataformas para conectar a los equipos sanitarios y ayudar a que los sistemas de cuidados se comuniquen de la manera más eficaz posible durante las fases de preparación, respuesta y recuperación.

