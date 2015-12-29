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Descatalogado

Auricular Bluetooth

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Reseñas

Graves sólidos y dinámicos

Los auriculares inalámbricos SHB3185 de Philips con conectividad Bluetooth cuentan con un sencillo emparejamiento NFC de un toque. Se han inspirado en los auriculares de DJ y han sido diseñados por nuevos artistas. Disfruta de horas de música o realiza llamadas con una sencilla comodidad gracias a su diseño inteligente, portátil y plegable.

Ver todos los beneficios

Graves sólidos y dinámicos

  • Control. 32 mm, cerrado parte posterior

  • De diadema

  • Almohadillas transpirables

Almohadillas suaves y transpirables para sesiones de audición prolongadas

Almohadillas suaves y transpirables para sesiones de audición prolongadas

Almohadillas suaves y transpirables para sesiones de audición prolongadas y para una mayor comodidad.

Controladores de alta intensidad de 32 mm para conseguir unos graves sólidos y dinámicos

Controladores de alta intensidad de 32 mm para conseguir unos graves sólidos y dinámicos

Los controladores de alta potencia de 32 mm proporcionan unos graves sólidos y dinámicos.

Emparejamiento NFC sencillo con un solo toque

Emparejamiento NFC sencillo con un solo toque

Con el sencillo emparejamiento NFC puedes conectar fácilmente tus auriculares con cualquier dispositivo con Bluetooth, con un solo toque.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.1

de 4

10

Reseñas

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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