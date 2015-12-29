Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
SHB3185BK/00
Graves sólidos y dinámicos
Los auriculares inalámbricos SHB3185 de Philips con conectividad Bluetooth cuentan con un sencillo emparejamiento NFC de un toque. Se han inspirado en los auriculares de DJ y han sido diseñados por nuevos artistas. Disfruta de horas de música o realiza llamadas con una sencilla comodidad gracias a su diseño inteligente, portátil y plegable.
Control. 32 mm, cerrado parte posterior
De diadema
Almohadillas transpirables
Almohadillas suaves y transpirables para sesiones de audición prolongadas y para una mayor comodidad.
Los controladores de alta potencia de 32 mm proporcionan unos graves sólidos y dinámicos.
Con el sencillo emparejamiento NFC puedes conectar fácilmente tus auriculares con cualquier dispositivo con Bluetooth, con un solo toque.
3.1
de 4
10
Reseñas
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Los resultados reales pueden variar