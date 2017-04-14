  • Garantía de devolución es de 30 días

  • Envío gratis desde 20€

  • 3 años de garantía en nuestros productos

Buscar términos

1
0

Carrito de la compra

No hay ningún artículo en el carrito de la compra.

    Kit de restauración para faros delanteros

    Accesorios

    Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la elección definitiva para la carretera

    • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
    • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
    • La elección de los principales fabricantes de coches
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon
    3D lens Cleaner

    Kit de restauración para faros delanteros

    • Descubre cómo el kit de restauración de faros delanteros limpia tus faros
    • Elimina el empañamiento y el tono amarillo del sol y la suciedad
    • Además contiene protección UV para 2 años.

     

    Ir al catálogo
    selector-tool

    Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu coche

     

     

    Ir a herramienta de selección

     

    Más información

    Asistencia sobre automoción

    Asistencia sobre automoción

    ¿Necesitas sustituir los faros de Philips en el coche?
    Puntos de compra

    Puntos de compra

    Compra productos de automoción de Philips en línea o en una tienda cercana
    Artículos de automoción

    Artículos de automoción

    Obtén más información sobre la tecnología de iluminación para automóviles, la innovación y las soluciones de Philips en nuestros artículos

    Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

    Entendido

    Pago

    Admitimos los siguientes métodos de pago:
    Logo Visa - payment method
    Logo MasterCard - payment method
    Logo American Express - payment method
    Logo PayPal - payment method

    Enlaces rápidos

    Preguntas más frecuentes
    Términos y Condiciones
    Buscar pedido
    Devoluciones
    Ponte en contacto con nosotros

    Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.